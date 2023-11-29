FESTIVALS: Worlds Burning Amid the Shadows Wins First Competition 2023 Slovak Queer Film Festival

BRATISLAVA: The Columbian short film Worlds Burning Amid the Shadows / Entre las sombras arden mundos directed by Ismael García Ramirez won the international short films competition at the 17th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival . It was the first time that the festival, held in Bratislava from 22 to 28 November 2023, organised a competitive section.

The Special Mention went to the Slovak short film The Birth of a Woman / Zrodenie ženy directed by Soňa Nôtová.

More than 50 films from around the world were divided into multiple programme sections. Feature films were screened in sections Contemporary Queer Film, Classics, Hot Czech-Slovakia, FFi for Children, as well as the special section Queer Hong Kong dedicated to Asian audiovisual production.

The five short film strands, which in addition to foreign films also included a section of Slovak premieres, became a competition section for the first time.

The non-competitive section of short films was organised in cooperation with the Fest Anča International Animation Festival: FFi x Fest Anča: Queer Animation.

The Slovak Queer Film Festival was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic and the U.S. Embassy in Slovakia.

LIST OF WINNERS:

Worlds Burning Amid the Shadows / Entre las sombras arden mundos (Columbia)

Directed by Ismael García Ramirez

The Birth of a Woman / Zrodenie ženy (Slovakia)

Directed by Soňa Nôtová