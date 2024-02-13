FNE at Berlinale 2024: Slovak Cinema in Berlin

Dear colleagues and friends! We are pleased to introduce the line-up of Slovak films at the 74th Berlinale (February 15 – 25, 2024). A detective drama The Editorial Office (dir. Roman Bondarchuk), co-produced by Katarína Krnáčová of Silverart, will premiere in Forum, while a creative documentary film I'm Not Everything I Want To Be, co-produced by Jakub Viktorín of nutprodukcia, was selected for Panorama.

A new project by director-producer Mira Fornay (winner of the last year’s Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for She – Hero), Twist the Rabbit, will be presented at the EFM Co-Production Market. Matej Sotník (guča films) will represent Slovakia in the Emerging Producers 2024 program.



Market screenings schedule includes a documentary Hanging Without Walls (dir. Jana Durajová, Lena Kušnieriková), a coming-of-age thriller #annaismissging (dir. Pavel Soukup), and two dramas, Solitude (dir. Ninna Pálmadóttir) and Brothers (dir. Tomáš Mašín).



For more information on Slovak films and professionals at Berlinale, check out our newspaper What's Slovak in Berlin? or visit us at the Central European Cinema stand no. 112 in the Gropius Bau.

The Editorial Office

| Forum |

Director: Roman Bondarchuk

Production: Moon Man (UA), South Films (UA), Elemag Pictures (DE), Silverart (SK), MasterFilm (CZ)

Slovak producer:

Katarína Krnáčová

Silverart

www.silverartfilm.sk

Screenings:

Feb 16 | 21:00 | Delphi Filmpalast 1 *Premiere

Feb 17 | 17:30 | City Kino Wedding

Feb 18 | 15:00 | Kino Betonhalle@silent green

Feb 22 | 18:30 | Kino Arsenal 1

Feb 25 | 20:15 | Delphi Filmpalast

Redaktsiya

UA – DE – SK – CZ | 2024 | 126 min. | fiction



In the wild steppes of southern Ukraine, a young nature researcher named Yura is looking for an endangered species of groundhog but instead witnesses a crime. Eager to expose the truth, Yura takes his photo evidence to the local newspaper’s editorial office. However, he quickly realizes that nobody there cares about pursuing justice. While a big war is looming over the horizon, Yura’s naive worldview is splintering in a storm of fake news, rigged political elections, and mysterious cult rituals. On his quest, the hero is about to find out who he really is – an endangered species of a good man or just a loser?



Read an interview with Katarína Krnáčová in What's Slovak in Berlin? (pdf).

I'm Not Everything I Want To Be

| Panorama |

Director: Klára Tasovská

Production: Somatic Films (CZ), nutprodukcia (SK), Mischief Films (AT)

Slovak producer:

Jakub Viktorín

nutprodukcia

www.nutprodukcia.sk

Screenings:

Feb 18 | 16:30 | Kino International *Premiere

Feb 19 | 21:30 | Cubix 8

Feb 20 | 18:30 | Cubix 5

Feb 24 | 22:00 | Zoo Palast 2

Ještě nejsem, kým chci být

CZ – SK – AT | 2024 | 87 min. | documentary



After the Soviet invasion of Prague, a young female photographer strives to break free from the constraints of Czechoslovak normalization and embarks on a wild journey towards freedom, capturing her experiences on thousands of subjective photographs.



Read an interview with Jakub Viktorín in What's Slovak in Berlin? (pdf).

Twist the Rabbit

| Co-Production Market |

Director: Mira Fornay

Production: MIRAFOX (SK), CINEART TV Prague (CZ)

Slovak producer:

Mira Fornay

MIRAFOX

www.mirafox.sk

Otoč králika!

SK – CZ | in development | fiction



2052: Leila must “gain” a child. If Leila fails, she’ll lose her freedom and the opportunity to be with her love Gábor.



Read an interview with Mira Fornay in What's Slovak in Berlin? (pdf).



Market Screenings

Hanging Without Walls

Jana Durajová, Lena Kušnieriková

SK

Screenings:

Feb 16 | 16:30 | Virtual Cinema 1

Feb 18 | 10:30 | Virtual Cinema 2

Solitude

Ninna Pálmadóttir

IS – SK

Screening:

Feb 17 | 16:30 | CinemaxX 16

Brothers

Tomáš Mašín

CZ – DE – SK

Screening:

Feb 18 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 12

#annaismissging

Pavel Soukup

CZ – SK

Screenings:

Feb 16 | 16:00 | Virtual Cinema 7

Feb 18 | 18:20 | dffb-Kino

Feb 19 | 9:00 | CinemaxX 12

Emerging Producers 2024: Matej Sotník

Matej Sotník is a producer and partner at the guča films production company, and the co-founder and creative director at the Film Expanded distribution company. He is the producer of Viera Čákanyová’s sci-fi documentary Notes from Eremocene, which had its world premiere at Berlinale 2023. The guča films portfolio includes award-winning films that have been screened at festivals such as Sheffield DocFest, RIDM Montreal, Ji.hlava, and many others. Matej is an alumnus of workshops such as MIDPOINT Series Launch, Emerging Producers, MFI Script 2 Film Workshop, and IDFAcademy and is a co-founder of the Slovak Documentary Film Association. He is currently co-producing six feature films and developing a TV/Online series project titled Import Games, which explores the video game industry in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

ECFA Awards

The European Children's Film Association (ECFA) will award the best films of 2023 at the Berlinale in three categories. Two Slovak co-production films are also nominated: Even Mice Belong in Heaven (dir. Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček) and Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light (dir. Filip Pošivač).

Publications

Discover what's Slovak at the 74rd Berlinale (pdf)

Meet us in Berlin

at the Central European Cinema

stand no. 112 in the Gropius Bau

SLOVAK FILM INSTITUTE IN BERLIN

Rastislav Steranka

Veronika Krejčová



SLOVAK FILM COMMISSION

Zuzana Bieliková

Jana Smokoňová


