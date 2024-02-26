PRODUCTION: Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková and Viera Čákanyová Shoot Slovak/Czech Dystopian Documentary Wasteland Chronicles

BRATISLAVA: Successful Slovak documentary filmmakers Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková and Viera Čákanyová are in mid-production with Wasteland Chronicles / Zóny nikoho, a dystopian documentary exploring three Slovak ecological disasters: the tar dump in the village of Predajná and the pollution caused by chemical factories on the eastern border of Slovakia and in Bratislava.

A descendant of today's humans wanders through a polluted landscape, seeking a way to save the planet after we have poisoned it and its conditions are no longer suitable for life. A possible solution is found in harnessing the abilities of fungi and other microorganisms to decompose dangerous chemical compounds that have permeated us and everything around us.

„The production, which started in September 2023 and is planned until December 2024, is taking place in three locations: the Chemko Strážske chemical plant and its surroundings, Bratislava and Village Predajná and surroundings,“ producer Anna Rumanová from Filmsomnia told FNE.

Wasteland Chronicles is produced by Slovak Filmsomnia in coproduction with Czech Cinémotif Films and the Radio and Television of Slovakia.

The estimated budget of 203,270 EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Radio and Television of Slovakia.

The completion of the film is planned for the Autumn of 2024.

Film Expanded will be distributing the film in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmsomnia (Slovakia)

Anna Rumanová

Coproducers:

Cinémotif Films (Czech Republic)

Radio and Television Slovakia

Credits:

Directors: Lucia Kašová, Viera Čákanyová, Barbora Sliepková

Story: Lucia Kašová

Dramaturg: Jana Vlčková

DoPs: Maxim Kľujev, Robert Rampáček, Adam Mach

Editors: Alexandra Gojdičová, Filip de Pina