PRODUCTION: Jan Sebechlebský Starts Shooting Czech/Slovak Secret Delivery

„Filming, which started on 29 January 2024, is scheduled to continue until the end of March 2024. A total of 32 shooting days are planned in the Ústí and Liberec regions and in other attractive locations, such as the Zubrnice open-air museum, picturesque Kořenov, Jizerka, Horní Dušnice, or for example, in Kryštofovo údolí, in Slovakia in Oravská Lesná or in the Vychylovka open-air museum,“ producer Julietta Sichel from 8Heads Productions told FNE.

The story takes place in the snow-covered Krkonoše Mountains at the end of World War II, when a group of children decides to rescue a downed French pilot. The operation resembles a game of "secret delivery," as the child heroes pass the pilot secretly among themselves across villages like a hidden message in school. In this game, they risk their lives, must outsmart patrols of the German occupying army, traitors and informers, and also survive the harsh winter in the mountains.

The story is based on the eponymous work by the renowned Czech writer Jiří Stránský. Stránský's daughter, Klára Formanová, collaborated with the director on the screenplay.

The estimated budget of 2,074,446 EUR is supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.

The release of the film is planned for February 2025. CinemArt will be the Slovak and Czech distributor.

Production Information:

Producers:

8Heads Productions (Czech Republic)

Julietta Sichel: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ARINA FILM (Slovakia)

Silvia Panáková: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Radio and Television Slovakia (Slovakia)

Barrandov Studio (Czech Republic)

Moss & Roy (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jan Sebechlebský

Screenplay: Jan Sebechlebský, Klára Formanová

DoP: Martin Štrba

Editor: Michal Kondrla

Composer: Vladimír Martinka

Sound: Daniel Němec

Cast: Matěj Hádek, Judit Bárdos Pecháček, Karel Dobrý, Daniel Fischer, Roman Poláčik, Antonie Formanová, Michal Isteník, Eliška Dytrychová, Theodor Schaefer, Jakub Král, Josefína Krycnerová, Antonín Holoubek, Karel Klement