Slovak and Polish Films Win 2025 Student Academy Awards

BRATISLAVA: Confession by Slovak director Rebeka Bizubová, and Dad’s not Home by Polish director Jan Saczek received the 2025 Academy Awards in the Documentary and Live Action Narrative categories, respectively.

The winners of the gold, silver and bronze placements in the four award categories (Animation, Documentary, Alternative/Experimental, and Live Action Narrative) will be announced at the 52nd awards ceremony, which will be held on 6 October 2025, during the New York Film Festival. In addition, winners will have a robust weekend of education programming, networking opportunities and exclusive access to Academy members to support their career advancement, according to a press release.

The 14 winners were voted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 3,127 submitted films and 988 schools.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded with 2025 Student Academy Awards:

Documentary:

Confession (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

Produced by the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava

Live Action Narrative:

Dad’s Not Home (Poland)

Directed by Jan Saczek

Produced by the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School