Cinematik 2025 Announces Lineup

    Father by Tereza Nvotová Father by Tereza Nvotová credit: DANAE Production

    BRATISLAVA: Ten titles have been selected for Meeting Point Europe, the main competition of the 20th IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which will take place in the Slovak spa city of Piešt'any from 10 to 15 September 2025. Another seven films will compete in the Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition.

    Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno in its traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe.

    Cinematik will open with the national premiere of Father / Otec by Slovak director Tereza Nvotová, shortly after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival (27 August – 6 September 2025). Father was produced by DANAE Production (Slovakia) and coproduced by moloko film (Czech Republic) and Lava Films (Poland).

    Meeting Point Europe Competition:

    April (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the participation of Arte France

    The Ugly Stepsister / Den stygge stesøsteren (Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt
    Produced by Mer Film
    Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Lava Film, Motor
    Supported by the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Cash Rebate, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fond

    Three Days of Fish / Drie dagen vis (the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Peter Hoogendoorn

    Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)
    Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

    Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)
    Directed by Mascha Schilinski

    Jane Austen Wrecked My Life / Jane Austen a gâché ma vie (Italy, France)
    Directed by Laura Piani

    Love / Kjærlighet (Norway)
    Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

    Sirât (France, Spain)
    Directed by Olivier Laxe

    Afternoons of Solitude / Tardes de Soledad (Spain)
    Directed by Albert Serra

    A Poet / Un poeta (Colombia, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

    Cinematik.doc - Slovak Documentary Competition:

    Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Miro Remo

    Action Item / Neplatené voľno (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Paula Ďurinová

    Everyone Needs Their Tribe / Každý potrebuje svoj kmeň (Slovakia)
    Directed by Pavol Barabáš

    Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kollár

    The Voice of the Forest / Hlas lesa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zuzana Piussi

    Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Dušan Trančík

    Alenka and the Miracle from a Foreign Land / Alenka a zázrak z cudzej krajiny (Slovakia)
    Directed by Daniel Dluhý

