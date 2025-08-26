Cinematik 2025 Announces Lineup

Cinematik will present films from the current editions of prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice or Locarno in its traditional festival sections Paths of Glory, The Selection of the Art Director, as well as in the competition section Meeting Point Europe.
Cinematik will open with the national premiere of Father / Otec by Slovak director Tereza Nvotová, shortly after its world premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival (27 August – 6 September 2025). Father was produced by DANAE Production (Slovakia) and coproduced by moloko film (Czech Republic) and Lava Films (Poland).
Meeting Point Europe Competition:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the participation of Arte France
The Ugly Stepsister / Den stygge stesøsteren (Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt
Produced by Mer Film
Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Lava Film, Motor
Supported by the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Cash Rebate, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fond
Three Days of Fish / Drie dagen vis (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Peter Hoogendoorn
Dreams (Sex Love) / Drømmer (Norway)
Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud
Sound of Falling / In die Sonne schauen (Germany)
Directed by Mascha Schilinski
Jane Austen Wrecked My Life / Jane Austen a gâché ma vie (Italy, France)
Directed by Laura Piani
Love / Kjærlighet (Norway)
Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud
Sirât (France, Spain)
Directed by Olivier Laxe
Afternoons of Solitude / Tardes de Soledad (Spain)
Directed by Albert Serra
A Poet / Un poeta (Colombia, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Simón Mesa Soto
Cinematik.doc - Slovak Documentary Competition:
Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Miro Remo
Action Item / Neplatené voľno (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Paula Ďurinová
Everyone Needs Their Tribe / Každý potrebuje svoj kmeň (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kollár
The Voice of the Forest / Hlas lesa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Zuzana Piussi
Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Dušan Trančík
Alenka and the Miracle from a Foreign Land / Alenka a zázrak z cudzej krajiny (Slovakia)
Directed by Daniel Dluhý