16-12-2025

Winners of 5th NEM Awards Announced at NEM Zagreb 2025

    The Breslau Murders The Breslau Murders credit: ATM Grupa

    ZAGREB: Croatian and Polish projects won the fifth edition of NEM Awards, held during NEM Zagreb.

    The fifth edition of NEM Awards highlighted projects in two categories: Best Finished TV series in the CEE and Best Pre-Development TV Series in Europe.

    The awards went to Croatia’s Gray Divorce and the first Disney+ Polish production The Breslau Murders. They were announced at NEM Zagreb, closing another successful edition on 9 December 2025.

    WINNERS:

    Best Pre-development TV Series in CEE:

    Winner:
    Inja Korać and Lea Stanković (Croatia) for Gray Divorce

    2nd Place:
    Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos and Neritan Zinxhiria for The Boy Who Could Listen to the Soil

    Bronze:
    Anastasia Pashkevich for In Nomine Patris

    Best Finished TV Series in the CEE:

    Winner:
    ATM Grupa (Poland) for The Breslau Murders

    2nd Place:
    TVN Warner Bros. Discovery (Poland) for A Decent Man

    Bronze:
    ZDF, Zolba Productions (Estonia) for Detective Von Fock

    Special Mention:
    HRT (hrt.hr, Croatia) for Sram

