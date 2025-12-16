Winners of 5th NEM Awards Announced at NEM Zagreb 2025

ZAGREB: Croatian and Polish projects won the fifth edition of NEM Awards, held during NEM Zagreb .

The fifth edition of NEM Awards highlighted projects in two categories: Best Finished TV series in the CEE and Best Pre-Development TV Series in Europe.

The awards went to Croatia’s Gray Divorce and the first Disney+ Polish production The Breslau Murders. They were announced at NEM Zagreb, closing another successful edition on 9 December 2025.

WINNERS:

Best Pre-development TV Series in CEE:

Winner:

Inja Korać and Lea Stanković (Croatia) for Gray Divorce

2nd Place:

Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos and Neritan Zinxhiria for The Boy Who Could Listen to the Soil

Bronze:

Anastasia Pashkevich for In Nomine Patris

Best Finished TV Series in the CEE:

Winner:

ATM Grupa (Poland) for The Breslau Murders

2nd Place:

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery (Poland) for A Decent Man

Bronze:

ZDF, Zolba Productions (Estonia) for Detective Von Fock

Special Mention:

HRT (hrt.hr, Croatia) for Sram