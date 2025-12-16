Winners of 5th NEM Awards Announced at NEM Zagreb 2025

The fifth edition of NEM Awards highlighted projects in two categories: Best Finished TV series in the CEE and Best Pre-Development TV Series in Europe.
The awards went to Croatia’s Gray Divorce and the first Disney+ Polish production The Breslau Murders. They were announced at NEM Zagreb, closing another successful edition on 9 December 2025.
WINNERS:
Best Pre-development TV Series in CEE:
Winner:
Inja Korać and Lea Stanković (Croatia) for Gray Divorce
2nd Place:
Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos and Neritan Zinxhiria for The Boy Who Could Listen to the Soil
Bronze:
Anastasia Pashkevich for In Nomine Patris
Best Finished TV Series in the CEE:
Winner:
ATM Grupa (Poland) for The Breslau Murders
2nd Place:
TVN Warner Bros. Discovery (Poland) for A Decent Man
Bronze:
ZDF, Zolba Productions (Estonia) for Detective Von Fock
Special Mention:
HRT (hrt.hr, Croatia) for Sram