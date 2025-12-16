16-12-2025

PRODUCTION: Lucia Kašová in Postproduction with Slovak/Belgian/Czech/French World of Walls

    BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Lucia Kašová is currently in postproduction with World of Walls / Svet stien. This hybrid documentary is produced by guča films in coproduction with Belgium‘s Harald House, Czech company CLAW, FACTSTORY and ARTE GEIE from France, the Czech Television, and Ji.hlava / JB Films.

    Set against the backdrop of extreme social divides and an escalating climate crisis, World of Walls evokes a sense of the near future already taking place in South Africa. The rich live in heavily guarded luxury complexes with built-in infrastructures ('estates'), while the rest of the world outside the wall survives on limited resources. The people knew of the impending disaster years in advance but chose to ignore it. We see this reality through the eyes of the early teenage protagonists, who each live on a different side of the wall. We follow their stories through the parallel structure of the narrative.

    The budget of 450,000 EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and Creative Europe MEDIA, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and Procirep-Angoa.

    “A total of 40 shooting days took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, between September 2024 and September 2025,” producer Matej Sotník from guča films told FNE.

    The film is scheduled to premiere in September 2026. Film Expanded will distribute it in Slovakia.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    guča films (Slovakia)
    Coproducers:
    Harald House (Belgium)
    CLAW (Czech Republic)
    FACTSTORY (France)
    ARTE GEIE (France)
    Czech Television (Czech Republic)
    Ji.hlava / JB Films (Czech Republic)

    Credits:
    Director: Lucia Kašová
    Scriptwriter: Lucia Kašová
    DoP: Martin Jurči
    Editor: Filip de Pina

