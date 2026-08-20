20-08-2026

Slovakia’s Markíza Launches First Global Adaptation of NBC’s The Sinner

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    Slovakia’s Markíza Launches First Global Adaptation of NBC’s The Sinner credit: Televizia Markiza YouTube channel
    BRATISLAVA: Slovak broadcaster TV Markíza is launching Hriech, the first-ever global adaptation of NBCUniversal’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated crime drama The Sinner on 7 September 2026.

    Directed by Emília Ondriašová and coproduced with Paprika Studios, the eight-part miniseries follows Major Ondrej Gregor, a seasoned detective confronting his own inner demons, while investigating a complex murder case involving a troubled woman.

    The series features Ady Hajdu and Kristína Svarinská, alongside a star-studded ensemble including Jakub Jablonský, Branislav Deák, Filip Šebesta, Daniel Žulčák, Martin Mňahončák, Marta Sládečková, and Kristína Sisková.

    Hriech is based on the USA Network hit The Sinner created by Derek Simonds and executive produced by Jessica Biel, a format officially licensed by NBCUniversal Formats.

    Published in Slovakia

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