Slovakia’s Markíza Launches First Global Adaptation of NBC’s The Sinner

Directed by Emília Ondriašová and coproduced with Paprika Studios, the eight-part miniseries follows Major Ondrej Gregor, a seasoned detective confronting his own inner demons, while investigating a complex murder case involving a troubled woman.

The series features Ady Hajdu and Kristína Svarinská, alongside a star-studded ensemble including Jakub Jablonský, Branislav Deák, Filip Šebesta, Daniel Žulčák, Martin Mňahončák, Marta Sládečková, and Kristína Sisková.

Hriech is based on the USA Network hit The Sinner created by Derek Simonds and executive produced by Jessica Biel, a format officially licensed by NBCUniversal Formats.