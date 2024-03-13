Eight Slovenian Feature Films to Be Shot in 2024

LJUBLJANA: Eight Slovenian feature films will start shooting in 2024, supported by the Slovenian Film Centre . The first to start is the black comedy Girl of the Night by Luka Marčetič, which already began filming at the end of February 2024.

In the spring of 2024 Boris Petkovič will start shooting FC Freedom / NK Svoboda, produced by Iridium film, a story about two teenagers from Syria and Slovenia, who meet in a refugee camp in Greece and discover their passion for football.

Marko Naberšnik will also start shooting his fifth feature film in spring. Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset, produced by Perfo Production is a touching story about a woman bravely facing the idea of death. The film is based on the eponymous novel by Bronja Žakelj, winner of the Kresnik Award for best novel of the year 2019.

In July 2024 Boris Jurjaševič will start shooting the teen love story Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz / Elvis Škorc, genialništor, produced by Fabula.

Three titles are planned to shoot in the autumn of 2024: A Way Away / Pot stranpot by the awarded Slovenian-Australian director Sara Kern and produced by Spok; Jan Cvitkovic’s sixth feature film Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol, produced by Staragara, and Damjan Kozole’s crime drama 20 metrov, produced by Vertigo.

In November 2024 Martin Turk will start shooting his fourth feature film Čista in zakopana. The film produced by Bela film follows a 40-years-old lawyer from Milano, who returns to a traditional Slovenian hometown.