PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Luka Marčetić Starts Shooting Girl of the Night

On the set of Girl of the Night by Luka Marčetić

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Luka Marčetić, whose At Hostar (2016) is still the most viewed feature film in Slovenian history, started shooting his third feature Girl of the Night / Dekle noči in Škofja Loka on 24 February 2024. The 30-days shooting of this absurd black comedy will also take place in Ljubljana in the following weeks.

The uneventful and aimless life of twenty-something Rok, an alienated kleptomaniac, gets unexpectedly complicated after he steals a bike from a stubborn girl who believes herself to be a real crime fighting superhero.

The main roles are played by Urban Kuntarič and Lara Wolf.

“Girl of the Night is a comical and absurd story about freaks and outcasts, but they are not placed in the background just as a humorous element. They are in the spotlight and not just as heroes, but even as superheroes. I still believe in the good in people and observing the events in the world I see myself as kind of naïve. However, I believe that with every little thing we do, we change the world for the better. Even if we are not really superheroes", says director Luka Marčetić.

Girl of the Night is produced by Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with Julij Zornik through 001. The film is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, while Studio Viba Film provides technical support.

“The budget is estimated at 900,000 EUR,” producer Andraž Jerič told FNE.

The film is expected to be finished in 2025.

Luka Marčetić was born in 1985 in Zagreb, Croatia. As a teenager he moved to Slovenia and then for a while to California, where he worked with several startups at the age of 22. After his return, he graduated from the Institute and Academy of Multimedia in Ljubljana and started experimenting with different audiovisual formats. After an increasing recognition for his shortform work, he created several web and TV series.

He also directed the local low-budget comedy At Hostar (2016, produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film), which broke Slovenian box office records, becoming the most viewed feature film in Slovenian history. The sequel At Hostar 2, produced by the leading Slovenian commercial TV channel Pro plus, came in 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

001 (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Luka Marčetić

Screenwriter: Luka Marčetić

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski

Production designer: Katarina Riznar

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Composers: Simon Penšek, Alenja Pivko Kneževič

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Urban Kuntarič, Lara Wolf, Rok Roudi, Nejc Jezernik, Doroteja Nadrah, Marko Mandić, Nina Valič, Maja Sever