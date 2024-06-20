FESTIVALS: Significant Event for Acting Professionals in Its 4th Year - Slovenian Actors’ Film Festival Krafft

KRANJ: The Kranj Actors’ Film Festival - Krafft , which is taking place in the Slovenian town of Kranj from 15 to 22 June 2024, is hosting film screenings, industry events and social gatherings, highlighting the importance of excellence in film acting. The festival is held in collaboration with the international programme ReActing as a Star .

Kranj Actors’ Film Festival Krafft is organised by actors for actors, and it is coproduced by the Krafft Film Society and the Kranj’s theatre Prešeren Theatre Kranj in collaboration with the Municipality of Kranj.

In three years, the festival has become one of the most significant events for acting professionals and film enthusiasts in Slovenia and the wider region. Last year, the festival attracted more than 1,300 viewers to screenings and over 100 participants at roundtable discussions, workshops, and courses.

The official selection curated by the acclaimed Turkish theatre, film and television actor Taner Rumeli boasts ten critically acclaimed films from around the world, including Hungarian/Slovak Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre by Gábor Reisz, produced by Proton Cinema and coproduced by MPhilms.

Part of the festival’s industry events is focusing on the exchange of experiences among Slovenian and Turkish film professionals and, in collaboration with the ReActing as a Star programme, the festival enables Slovenian actors to attend two major masterclasses held by Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić and Swedish actor Jakob Cedergren.

The Kranj Actors’ Film Festival Krafft and the ReActing as a Star programme are supported by the Slovenian Film Centre.

Click HERE for the press release about ReActing as a Star.