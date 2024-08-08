LevelK Picks up Block 5 Ahead of Its World Premiere at Locarno Film Festival

LJUBLJANA: The fourth feature film by the Slovenian director Klemen Dvornik has been acquired by the Danish sales agent LevelK. The children's film Block 5, which is a Slovenian/Czech/Croatian/Serbian coproduction, will have its world premiere in the Kids Screenings section of the Locarno Film Festival (7 – 17 August 2024) on 11 August 2024.

It is the first time when a Slovenian film will screen in this section of the festival.

Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo is an action-adventure film about a group of twelve-year-olds who take on adults to save their playground from destruction.

“As a father of two sons, I have had the opportunity to experience first-hand how different childhood is today: playing cowboys and Indians in the yard has been replaced by digital battles, best friends do not live in the next street but rather on the next continent, while scratched knees and bloody noses have been replaced by burning eyes and depression. With Block 5, I want to present to children the beauty of outdoor play and socialising with their peers while sending them the message that we must never give up because when we work together, we can make a difference and build a better future”, said Klemen Dvornik in a statement.

The cast includes Kaja Zabret, Kaja Šuštar, Youri Friderich, Niko Lemark, David Trontelj, as well as the Slovenian actors Marko Mandić and Gregor Zorc, Croatian actors Ivana Roščić and Enis Bešlagić, and Serbian actor Tihomir Stanić.

The film was produced by Slovenia’s A Atlanta in coproduction with Slovenia’s December, Czech BFILM.cz, Croatia’s Antitalent, and Serbia’s Living Pictures, and with support from the Slovenian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – Media Programme and Eurimages.

The #GibanjeZaGibanje (Movement for Movement) campaign is running alongside the film, designed by the film team in collaboration with the Trampolin creative studio. The campaign aims at encouraging young people from all over Slovenia to balance their excessive screen use and increase individuality with more exercise and high-quality social interaction.

The film will be released in Slovenia on 5 September 2024.

Click HERE for the press release and HERE to find more information about the film and the campaign.