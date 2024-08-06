Slovenian Producer Aleš Pavlin Launches Festival of European Films in Brežice

LJUBLJANA: Ten films, previously screened in Cannes, Berlin and Venice, will be shown at the Brežice castle from 28 to 31 August 2024 during the first edition of the Festival of European Films Brežice . The event is organised by the film and TV producer Aleš Pavlin.

“We are aware that the Festival of European Films Brežice is an ambitious project,” explains the founder and programme director of the festival, Aleš Pavlin, pointing out that there will also be many guests and additional life events. “One of the most interesting events will be the screening of Good Times, Bad Times by Nevio Marasović, the last film of the Slovenian famous actor Radko Polič – Rac,” Pavlin added.

The programme includes Serbian/ Slovenian/ Montenegrin/ Macedonian Guardians of the Formula / Čuvari formule by Dragan Bjelogrlić (produced by Cobra Film and United Media, and coproduced by Ton Film, Perfo Production, Bitter Frames Production and Film Studio Skopje), the Slovenian film Gepack by Žiga Kukovič (produced by 3230), A Brighter Tomorrow / Il sol dell'avvenire by Nanni Moretti, Coup de chance by Woody Allen, Club Zero by Jessica Hausner, Thabo and the Rhino Case / Thabo - Das Nashorn-abenteuer by Mara Eibl-Eibensfeldt, The Second Act / Le deuxième acte by Quentin Dupieux and The Old Oak by Ken Loach.

The films will compete for the Audience Award.

Aleš Pavlin is the co-owner of the production house PERFO Production and a professor at AGRFT. In 2012, the European Film Promotion (EFP) selected him for the Cannes' Producers on the Move programme. Pavlin is a voting member of the European Film Academy (EFA) and a member of the European Producers Club (EPC). He is currently working on Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset directed by Marko Naberšnik.