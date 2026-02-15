Winner of Med Screen Arts Screenwriting Competition Announced

VALLETTA: American writer Mary Craven won the Med Screen Arts Screenwriting Competition at the Malta-based Mediterranean Screen Arts Academy launched by Roland Joffé.

The Med Screen Arts Screenwriting Competition attracted over 1,100 submissions from writers worldwide, reflecting a wide range of voices, genres, and cultural perspectives.

Submitted screenplays were assessed by Oscar-nominated and Palme d’Or-winning director Roland Joffé and former senior studio executive from CBS, FOX, and Lifetime Trevor Walton.

The year-long competition was organised in collaboration with the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Founded by Roland Joffé and Trevor Walton in partnership with Stargate Studios Malta, Mediterranean Screen Arts Academy offers its students the opportunity to study under Hollywood professionals and master the skills needed to thrive in the present and future of the industry.