PRODUCTION: Katarina Morano Shoots Slovenian/Greek Drama Seaview

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Katarina Morano is currently shooting her awaited debut feature Seaview / S pogledomnamorje. The Slovenian/Greek coproduction follows 24 hours in the life of a young family as they spiral deeper and deeper into precariousness.

"I wanted to capture one day in the life of the young family. The day which reminds of a Tetris game, where one wrong move causes a total collapse," says director Katarina Morano, who wrote the script together with Žiga Divjak.

The film stars Maruša Majer, joined by Iztok Drabik Jug, Kaja Petrovič, Jerko Marčić, Jana Zupančič, Janez Škof, Marjuta Slamič, Gregor Zorc, and Nataša Tič Ralijan.

Katja Lenarčič and Danijel Hočevar are producing through Vertigo in coproduction with Ioanna Bolomyti through Atalante Productions (Greece), as well as with RTV Slovenija. The film is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, in association with FS Viba Film, while its development was supported by Creative Europe – MEDIA.

"The budget is estimated at approximately 1 m EUR," producers Katja Lenarčič and Danijel Hočevar told FNE.

The shooting started on 7 January 2026, and is taking place on the Slovenian coast, as well as in Ljubljana and in the Croatian town of Novi Vinodolski. Filming will wrap at the end of February 2026.

Katarina Morano, born in 1988 in Kranj, is a screenwriter, awarded theatre and film director with an MA in film directing from AGRFT. She received two Prešeren prizes for student films. Her graduation film Where To / Kam (2013) was nominated for a student Oscar award, while her MA film project Ljubljana-München 15:27 (2016) received the Special Jury Mention at the Sarajevo Film Festival, an was screened in the section Future Frames: Ten New Filmmakers To Follow at the festival at Karlovy Vary.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Coproducers:

Atalante Productions (Greece)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Katarina Morano

Screenwriters: Katarina Morano, Žiga Divjak

DoP: Domen Martinčič

Editor: Andrej Nagode

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Make-up artist: Kyriaki Melidou

Costume designer: Tina Pavlović

Cast: Maruša Majer, Iztok Drabik Jug, Kaja Petrovič, Jerko Marčić, Jana Zupančič, Janez Škof, Marjuta Slamič, Gregor Zorc, Nataša Tič Ralijan