FNE Podcast: Producers Alena Vandasová, Martin Vandas, Kolja Saksida (Tales from the Magic Garden)

PRAGUE/LJUBLJANA: FNE spoke to the producers of the stop motion animated film Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky po babicce, directed by Patrik Pašš, David Súkup, Jean-Claude Rozec, Leon Vidmar: Mrs. Alena Vandasová and Mr. Martin Vandas from Maurfilm company (Prague) and Mr. Kolja Saksida from ZVVIKS company (Ljubljana), about the uniqueness of this animated film, the festival's success, storytelling and the future of the animation industry in the region.

The stop-motion film, inspired by the book Of Unwanted Things and People by Czech author Arnošt Goldflam, celebrates the art of storytelling. With a unique blend of fantasy, humour and a sensitive exploration of loss, it shows how imagination can help families stay close and find joy even in tough times. Having premiered at Berlinale 2025, the film went on to screen at more than 40 international film festivals, receiving seven awards and continues its screening cycle to this day.

