PRODUCTION: Jan Prušinovský‘s New Project Grand Prix Launches Creative Crowdfunding Campaign

PRAGUE: The Czech/Slovak coproduction Grand Prix by popular writer/director Jan Prušinovský, which is set to start filming at the beginning of May 2021, has launched a unique crowdfunding campaign on Donio .

The crowdfunding campaign has already got 15,659 EUR / 403,978 CZK, and it will still run for 43 days. In exchange for various amounts of contributions, supporters can become extras in autocross races in Nova Paka, participate in the regional preview or in the Prague premiere, meet Jan Prušinovský, as well as receive car stickers or the original script of the film.

The lightly testosterone filled comedy follows two car-loving brothers who travel from the Czech Republic to Spain with a stolen Volkswagen T4 for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Barcelona, to fulfill their small as well as big dreams. Besides the Czech Republic and Spain, the filmmakers will also visit locations in Germany and France. The climax of the film should be filmed in Barcelona during the Formula 1 finals in 2022.

The film stars Robin Ferro, Štěpán Kozub, Kryštof Hádek and Anna Kameníková.

Grand Prix is produced by Jan Prušinovský and Ondřej Zima through Czech OFFSIDE MEN and coproduced by Kateřina Ondřejková through the Czech Television, and Zuzana Mistriková and Lubica Orechovsk through the Slovak company PubRes. The project has already been supported by the Czech Film Fund and it is now waiting for the next hearing at its Slovak counterpart, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The budget is set at “up to 2 m EUR”, representatives of OFFSIDE MEN told FNE.

The filming is planned to last through several stages until May 2022. The premiere is set for 17 November 2022.

Falcon will release the film in the Czech Republic.

Production Information:

Producer:

OFFSIDE MEN (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

PubRes (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Jan Prušinovský

Scriptwriter: Jan Prušinovský

Cast: Robin Ferro, Štěpán Kozub, Kryštof Hádek, Anna Kameníková