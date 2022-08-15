Be Innovative CICAE Workshop Held in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO: The Be Innovative workshop, which is a part of the 19th Arthouse Cinema Training mentoring programme of CICAE (the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas), was held during the Sarajevo Film Festival from 13 to 15 August 2022.

The workshop showcased two case studies and three presentations by top experts, who shared their insights into the best response practices to a changing industry.

The Be Innovative workshop was organised in cooperation with CineLink Industry Days and the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Avant Premiere Lab, an educational programme tailor-made to address some of the pressing issues of contemporary film exhibition and distribution.

Click HERE to see the programme of the workshop.

FNE Sponsored Statement: Sponsored by CICAE