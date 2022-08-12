FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Mate Ugrin Preps Debut Feature Petty Thieves

SARAJEVO: Mate Ugrin, whose Everything Ahead won the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film in 2021, is returning to the Sarajevo Film Festival to present his debut feature project at the CineLink Co-production Market (13 - 18 August 2022). Petty Thieves is a German/Croatian/French coproduction.

Petty Thieves follows Rio, a young man from central Istria, who gets by with seasonal jobs and petty thefts in resorts on the Adriatic coast until his life is thrown out of balance when Andrea, a seasonal worker from Serbia, becomes his partner in crime.

The film, which seeks to portray a community whose infrastructure and activities are completely subordinated to touristic needs, is produced by German Fünferfilm in coproduction with Croatian Kadromat and French In The Cut Productions.

The estimated budget is 1,224,356 EUR and so far, the project has been supported for development by the MOIN Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre. The project also received the Film Center Serbia Development Award at the When East Meets West Co-production Forum within the Trieste Film Festival.

The principal photography is planned for August and September 2023.

The producers are looking for sales agents and distributors. All territories are still available, apart from Germany.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fünferfilm (Germany)

Coproducers:

Kadromat (Croatia)

In The Cut Productions (France)

Credits:

Director: Mate Ugrin

Scriptwriter: Mate Ugrin

DoP: Ivan Marković