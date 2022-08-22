22-08-2022

FESTIVALS: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Wins 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival

    FESTIVALS: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Wins 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival credit: Sarajevo Film festival

    SARAJEVO: Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić, a Croatian coproduction produced in collaboration with Slovenia, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022). Juraj Lerotić also received the award for best actor.

    The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary film went to Museum of the Revolution by Srđan Keča, a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

    Greek production The Boy with the Light Blue Eyes by Thanassis Neofotistos received the CineLink Co-production Development Award at the 20th edition of CineLink Industry Days.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    JURIES AWARDS:

    Competition Programme – Feature Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with December (Slovenia)
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center, Eurimages, the Slovenian cash rebate
    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
    Maryina Er Gorbach for Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
    Vicky Krieps for Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
    Directed by Marie Kreutzer

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
    Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place (Croatia)

    Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary Film:
    Museum of the Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Srđan Keča
    Produced by UZROK
    Coproduced by RESTART, nutprodukce
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary Film:
    We,... Composition (Kosovo, Germany)
    Directed by Visar Jusufi

    Human Rights Award:
    Bigger Than Trauma (Croatia)
    Directed by Vedrana Pribačić

    Special Jury Award:
    Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
    Directed by Igor Ivanko

    Special Jury Mention (for short documentary film):
    Babajanja (Croatia)
    Directed by Ante Zlatko Stolica

    Competition Programme – Short Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® qualifying:
    Amok (Hungary, Romania)
    Directed by Balázs Turai

    Special Jury Mention:
    5pm Seaside (Austria, Greece)
    Directed by Valentin Stejskal

    Competition Programme – Student Film:

    Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
    It’s Not Cold for Mosquitoes (Croatia)
    Directed by Josip Lukić, Klara Šovagović

    Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
    Aftersun (United Kingdom, USA)
    Directed by Charlotte Wells

    Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
    Jesse Eisenberg
    Sergei Loznitsa
    Mads Mikkelsen
    Ruben Östlund
    Paul Joseph Schrader

    PARTNERS AWARDS:

    Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

    “Ivica Matić” Awards:

    Nedžad Begović (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

    The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Igor Drljača
    Produced by TimeLapse Pictures
    Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo CantonFilm Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund

    BH Film Student Programme Award:
    Best BH Student Film:
    I Didn’t Make It to Love Her
    Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco

    Special Jury Award:
    Sediment
    Directed by Branislav Stošić

    Special Jury Mention:
    Boja
    Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco

    Pack & Pitch:

    The CineLink Award:
    The Poor Dove (Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Călin Laur

    Special Mention:
    Mother (North Macedonia)
    Produced by Aleksandar Arsovski

    European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2022:
    Bachelorette Party (France)
    Directed by Lola Combourieu, Yann Berlier

    Cineuropa Prize:
    Safe Place (Croatia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić

    CICAE Award:
    Safe Place (Croatia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić

    20th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

    CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

    Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):
    The Boy with the Light Blue Eyes (Greece)
    Directed by Thanassis Neofotistos

    Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):
    Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)
    Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk

    Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs) CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
    Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre chien et Loup

    Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
    Hear the Yellow (Turkey, France)
    Directed by Banu Sivaci

    ARTEKino International Prize (in the amount of 6,000 EUR):
    Petty Thieves (Germany, Croatia, France)
    Directed by Mate Ugrin
    Produced by Fünferfilm
    Coproduction by Kadromat, In The Cut Productions
    Supported by the MOIN Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia 

    Female Voices CineLink Award Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
    Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)
    Directed by Dina Duma

    EAVE + Award:
    Oana Giurgiu (producer, Romania)

    CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

    TRT Award (in the amount of 25,000 EUR):
    Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film

    Post Republic Award (in the amount of 40,000 EUR in kind):
    Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)
    Directed by Selman Nacar
    Produced by Kuyu Film

    Jury Award Sponsored by Debee Studio (in the amount of 12,000 EUR in kind):
    Freedom (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
    Produced by Libra Films
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films

    CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

    Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award (in the amount of 15,000 EUR):
    Rumpus (Croatia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinorama

    TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
    Brothers (Greece, Cyprus, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Simon Farmakas
    Produced by Deal Productions
    Coproduced by BLONDE s.a.

    DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

    Avanpost Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR in kind):
    Fairy Garden (Hungary)
    Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
    Produced by New Retina Productions

    Cat & Docs Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):
    The Soldier (Serbia, Germany, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Aleksandar Nikolić
    Produced by Sat Sail Films

    HBO Max Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):
    Fairy Garden (Hungary)
    Directed by Gergő Somogyvári

    DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
    Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia, Greece)
    Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze
    Produced by Attic Production
    Coproduced by Filmografik Productions

    Movies That Matter Award:
    My Muslim Husband (Romania)
    Directed by Daniel Bărnuți, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți
    Produced by Two Doc
    Coproduced by HBO Europe

