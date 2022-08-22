FESTIVALS: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Wins 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival

The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary film went to Museum of the Revolution by Srđan Keča, a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia and the Czech Republic.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
JURIES AWARDS:
Competition Programme – Feature Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with December (Slovenia)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center, Eurimages, the Slovenian cash rebate
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
Maryina Er Gorbach for Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
Vicky Krieps for Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
Directed by Marie Kreutzer
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place (Croatia)
Competition Programme – Documentary Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary Film:
Museum of the Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Produced by UZROK
Coproduced by RESTART, nutprodukce
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary Film:
We,... Composition (Kosovo, Germany)
Directed by Visar Jusufi
Human Rights Award:
Bigger Than Trauma (Croatia)
Directed by Vedrana Pribačić
Special Jury Award:
Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Igor Ivanko
Special Jury Mention (for short documentary film):
Babajanja (Croatia)
Directed by Ante Zlatko Stolica
Competition Programme – Short Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® qualifying:
Amok (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Balázs Turai
Special Jury Mention:
5pm Seaside (Austria, Greece)
Directed by Valentin Stejskal
Competition Programme – Student Film:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
It’s Not Cold for Mosquitoes (Croatia)
Directed by Josip Lukić, Klara Šovagović
Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
Aftersun (United Kingdom, USA)
Directed by Charlotte Wells
Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:
Jesse Eisenberg
Sergei Loznitsa
Mads Mikkelsen
Ruben Östlund
Paul Joseph Schrader
PARTNERS AWARDS:
Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:
“Ivica Matić” Awards:
Nedžad Begović (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)
The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Igor Drljača
Produced by TimeLapse Pictures
Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton, Film Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund
BH Film Student Programme Award:
Best BH Student Film:
I Didn’t Make It to Love Her
Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco
Special Jury Award:
Sediment
Directed by Branislav Stošić
Special Jury Mention:
Boja
Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco
Pack & Pitch:
The CineLink Award:
The Poor Dove (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Călin Laur
Special Mention:
Mother (North Macedonia)
Produced by Aleksandar Arsovski
European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2022:
Bachelorette Party (France)
Directed by Lola Combourieu, Yann Berlier
Cineuropa Prize:
Safe Place (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
CICAE Award:
Safe Place (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
20th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):
The Boy with the Light Blue Eyes (Greece)
Directed by Thanassis Neofotistos
Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):
Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)
Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk
Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs) CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre chien et Loup
Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
Hear the Yellow (Turkey, France)
Directed by Banu Sivaci
ARTEKino International Prize (in the amount of 6,000 EUR):
Petty Thieves (Germany, Croatia, France)
Directed by Mate Ugrin
Produced by Fünferfilm
Coproduction by Kadromat, In The Cut Productions
Supported by the MOIN Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Female Voices CineLink Award Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):
Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Dina Duma
EAVE + Award:
Oana Giurgiu (producer, Romania)
CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:
TRT Award (in the amount of 25,000 EUR):
Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo film
Coproduced by 42film
Post Republic Award (in the amount of 40,000 EUR in kind):
Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)
Directed by Selman Nacar
Produced by Kuyu Film
Jury Award Sponsored by Debee Studio (in the amount of 12,000 EUR in kind):
Freedom (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:
Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award (in the amount of 15,000 EUR):
Rumpus (Croatia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Produced by Kinorama
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
Brothers (Greece, Cyprus, Luxembourg)
Directed by Simon Farmakas
Produced by Deal Productions
Coproduced by BLONDE s.a.
DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:
Avanpost Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR in kind):
Fairy Garden (Hungary)
Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
Produced by New Retina Productions
Cat & Docs Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):
The Soldier (Serbia, Germany, United Kingdom)
Directed by Aleksandar Nikolić
Produced by Sat Sail Films
HBO Max Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):
Fairy Garden (Hungary)
Directed by Gergő Somogyvári
DOK Leipzig Preview Award:
Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia, Greece)
Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze
Produced by Attic Production
Coproduced by Filmografik Productions
Movies That Matter Award:
My Muslim Husband (Romania)
Directed by Daniel Bărnuți, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți
Produced by Two Doc
Coproduced by HBO Europe
