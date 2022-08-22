FESTIVALS: Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Wins 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto by Juraj Lerotić, a Croatian coproduction produced in collaboration with Slovenia, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival (12-19 August 2022). Juraj Lerotić also received the award for best actor.

The Heart of Sarajevo for best documentary film went to Museum of the Revolution by Srđan Keča, a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Greek production The Boy with the Light Blue Eyes by Thanassis Neofotistos received the CineLink Co-production Development Award at the 20th edition of CineLink Industry Days.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

JURIES AWARDS:

Competition Programme – Feature Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with December (Slovenia)

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Center, Eurimages, the Slovenian cash rebate

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:

Maryina Er Gorbach for Klondike (Ukraine, Turkey)

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:

Vicky Krieps for Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)

Directed by Marie Kreutzer

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:

Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place (Croatia)

Competition Programme – Documentary Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary Film:

Museum of the Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Srđan Keča

Produced by UZROK

Coproduced by RESTART, nutprodukce

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Film Fund

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Documentary Film:

We,... Composition (Kosovo, Germany)

Directed by Visar Jusufi

Human Rights Award:

Bigger Than Trauma (Croatia)

Directed by Vedrana Pribačić

Special Jury Award:

Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Igor Ivanko

Special Jury Mention (for short documentary film):

Babajanja (Croatia)

Directed by Ante Zlatko Stolica

Competition Programme – Short Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® qualifying:

Amok (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Balázs Turai

Special Jury Mention:

5pm Seaside (Austria, Greece)

Directed by Valentin Stejskal

Competition Programme – Student Film:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:

It’s Not Cold for Mosquitoes (Croatia)

Directed by Josip Lukić, Klara Šovagović

Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:

Aftersun (United Kingdom, USA)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Awards:

Jesse Eisenberg

Sergei Loznitsa

Mads Mikkelsen

Ruben Östlund

Paul Joseph Schrader

PARTNERS AWARDS:

Awards of Association of Bosnian Filmmakers:

“Ivica Matić” Awards:

Nedžad Begović (for overall contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film)

The White Fortress / Tabija (Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Igor Drljača

Produced by TimeLapse Pictures

Coproduced by SCCA/pro.ba

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton, Film Fund Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Hubert Balls Fund

BH Film Student Programme Award:

Best BH Student Film:

I Didn’t Make It to Love Her

Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco

Special Jury Award:

Sediment

Directed by Branislav Stošić

Special Jury Mention:

Boja

Directed by Anna Fernandez de Paco

Pack & Pitch:

The CineLink Award:

The Poor Dove (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Călin Laur

Special Mention:

Mother (North Macedonia)

Produced by Aleksandar Arsovski

European Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards 2022:

Bachelorette Party (France)

Directed by Lola Combourieu, Yann Berlier

Cineuropa Prize:

Safe Place (Croatia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

CICAE Award:

Safe Place (Croatia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

20th CINELINK INDUSTRY DAYS AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):

The Boy with the Light Blue Eyes (Greece)

Directed by Thanassis Neofotistos



Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR):

Cherry Blossoms (Ukraine)

Directed by Marysia Nikitiuk



Film Center Serbia (fcs.rs) CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre chien et Loup

Film Center Montenegro CineLink Award (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):

Hear the Yellow (Turkey, France)

Directed by Banu Sivaci

ARTEKino International Prize (in the amount of 6,000 EUR):

Petty Thieves (Germany, Croatia, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Fünferfilm

Coproduction by Kadromat, In The Cut Productions

Supported by the MOIN Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Female Voices CineLink Award Sponsored by Slovenian Film Centre (in the amount of 10,000 EUR):

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Dina Duma



EAVE + Award:

Oana Giurgiu (producer, Romania)



CINELINK WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

TRT Award (in the amount of 25,000 EUR):

Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film



Post Republic Award (in the amount of 40,000 EUR in kind):

Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Produced by Kuyu Film

Jury Award Sponsored by Debee Studio (in the amount of 12,000 EUR in kind):

Freedom (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Mythberg Films



CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:



Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award (in the amount of 15,000 EUR):

Rumpus (Croatia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

Brothers (Greece, Cyprus, Luxembourg)

Directed by Simon Farmakas

Produced by Deal Productions

Coproduced by BLONDE s.a.

DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE AWARD:

Avanpost Award (in the amount of 20,000 EUR in kind):

Fairy Garden (Hungary)

Directed by Gergő Somogyvári

Produced by New Retina Productions

Cat & Docs Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):

The Soldier (Serbia, Germany, United Kingdom)

Directed by Aleksandar Nikolić

Produced by Sat Sail Films

HBO Max Award (in the amount of 2,000 EUR):

Fairy Garden (Hungary)

Directed by Gergő Somogyvári



DOK Leipzig Preview Award:

Requiem to the Hot Days of Summer (Georgia, Greece)

Directed by Giorgi Parkosadze

Produced by Attic Production

Coproduced by Filmografik Productions



Movies That Matter Award:

My Muslim Husband (Romania)

Directed by Daniel Bărnuți, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți

Produced by Two Doc

Coproduced by HBO Europe

