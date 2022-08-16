FESTIVALS: The Last Socialist Artefact and Strange Kind of Loves Win Big at TV Series Awards of 2022 Sarajevo FF

The winners were decided by a jury of more than 400 film professionals from the region.
Seventeen series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia were selected.
It was the first time when the prizes were awarded in two categories: drama series and comedy.
WINNERS OF THE HEARTS OF SARAJEVO AWARDS FOR TV SERIES:
Drama Series Winners:
Best Drama Series:
The Last Socialist Artefact (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Finland)
Directed by Dalibor Matanić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Sense Productions, Perfo, Citizen Jane, RTS
Supported by the Croatian National Television, Pro Plus Television, the MEDIA Programme, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Best Leading Actress in Drama Series:
Ivana Vuković for Awake
Directed by Jelena Gavrilović, Uroš Tomić
Produced by United Media
Best Leading Actor in Drama Series:
Izudin Bajrović for The Last Socialist Artefact
Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series:
Lana Barić for The Last Socialist Artefact
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series:
Slavko Štimac for Black Wedding (Serbia)
Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić
Produced by Firefly Productions, Telekom
Rising Star:
Stefan Vukić for Awake
Best Director for The Episode of Drama Series:
Dalibor Matanić for The Last Socialist Artefact
Best Screenplay for The Episode of Drama Series:
Hana Jušić, Jelena Paljan, Milan F. Živković for The Last Socialist Artefact
Comedy Series Winners:
Best Comedy:
Advokado (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Sasa Hajdukovic, Nikola Pejakovic
Produced by Bosonoga Production
Best Screenplay for The Episode of Comedy:
Boban Jevtić, Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves (Serbia)
Directed by Nikola Kojo
Produced by Firefly Productions
Best Director for The Episode of Comedy:
Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves
Best Leading Actress in Comedy:
Jasna Đuričić for Advokado
Best Leading Actor in Comedy:
Mustafa Nadarević for Crazy, Confused, Normal (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Elmir Jukic
Produced by FIST Production
Coproduced by Federalna Televizija, Nova TV
Rising Star in Comedy:
Jovan Jovanović for Strange Kind of Loves
