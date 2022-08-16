FESTIVALS: The Last Socialist Artefact and Strange Kind of Loves Win Big at TV Series Awards of 2022 Sarajevo FF

SARAJEVO: The Croatian/Serbian/Slovenian/Finnish coproduction The Last Socialist Artefact by Dalibor Matanić won five awards including Best Drama Series, while Serbian Strange Kind of Loves by Nikola Kojo received four awards in the Comedy Series category at the 2nd edition of the TV series Awards at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival . Bosnian production Advokado was awarded as Best Comedy Series.

The winners were decided by a jury of more than 400 film professionals from the region.

Seventeen series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia were selected.

It was the first time when the prizes were awarded in two categories: drama series and comedy.

WINNERS OF THE HEARTS OF SARAJEVO AWARDS FOR TV SERIES:

Drama Series Winners:

Best Drama Series:

The Last Socialist Artefact (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Finland)

Directed by Dalibor Matanić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Sense Productions, Perfo, Citizen Jane, RTS

Supported by the Croatian National Television, Pro Plus Television, the MEDIA Programme, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Best Leading Actress in Drama Series:

Ivana Vuković for Awake

Directed by Jelena Gavrilović, Uroš Tomić

Produced by United Media

Best Leading Actor in Drama Series:

Izudin Bajrović for The Last Socialist Artefact

Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series:

Lana Barić for The Last Socialist Artefact

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series:

Slavko Štimac for Black Wedding (Serbia)

Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić

Produced by Firefly Productions, Telekom

Rising Star:

Stefan Vukić for Awake

Best Director for The Episode of Drama Series:

Dalibor Matanić for The Last Socialist Artefact

Best Screenplay for The Episode of Drama Series:

Hana Jušić, Jelena Paljan, Milan F. Živković for The Last Socialist Artefact

Comedy Series Winners:

Best Comedy:

Advokado (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Sasa Hajdukovic, Nikola Pejakovic

Produced by Bosonoga Production

Best Screenplay for The Episode of Comedy:

Boban Jevtić, Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves (Serbia)

Directed by Nikola Kojo

Produced by Firefly Productions

Best Director for The Episode of Comedy:

Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves

Best Leading Actress in Comedy:

Jasna Đuričić for Advokado

Best Leading Actor in Comedy:

Mustafa Nadarević for Crazy, Confused, Normal (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Elmir Jukic

Produced by FIST Production

Coproduced by Federalna Televizija, Nova TV

Rising Star in Comedy:

Jovan Jovanović for Strange Kind of Loves

