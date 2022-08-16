16-08-2022

FESTIVALS: The Last Socialist Artefact and Strange Kind of Loves Win Big at TV Series Awards of 2022 Sarajevo FF

By
    SARAJEVO: The Croatian/Serbian/Slovenian/Finnish coproduction The Last Socialist Artefact by Dalibor Matanić won five awards including Best Drama Series, while Serbian Strange Kind of Loves by Nikola Kojo received four awards in the Comedy Series category at the 2nd edition of the TV series Awards at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival. Bosnian production Advokado was awarded as Best Comedy Series.

    The winners were decided by a jury of more than 400 film professionals from the region.

    Seventeen series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia were selected.

    It was the first time when the prizes were awarded in two categories: drama series and comedy.

    WINNERS OF THE HEARTS OF SARAJEVO AWARDS FOR TV SERIES:

    Drama Series Winners:

    Best Drama Series:
    The Last Socialist Artefact (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Finland)
    Directed by Dalibor Matanić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Sense Productions, Perfo, Citizen Jane, RTS
    Supported by the Croatian National Television, Pro Plus Television, the MEDIA Programme, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Best Leading Actress in Drama Series:
    Ivana Vuković for Awake
    Directed by Jelena Gavrilović, Uroš Tomić
    Produced by United Media

    Best Leading Actor in Drama Series:
    Izudin Bajrović for The Last Socialist Artefact

    Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series:
    Lana Barić for The Last Socialist Artefact

    Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series:
    Slavko Štimac for Black Wedding (Serbia)
    Directed by Nemanja Ćipranić
    Produced by Firefly Productions, Telekom

    Rising Star:
    Stefan Vukić for Awake

    Best Director for The Episode of Drama Series:
    Dalibor Matanić for The Last Socialist Artefact

    Best Screenplay for The Episode of Drama Series:
    Hana Jušić, Jelena Paljan, Milan F. Živković for The Last Socialist Artefact

    Comedy Series Winners:

    Best Comedy:
    Advokado (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Sasa Hajdukovic, Nikola Pejakovic
    Produced by Bosonoga Production

    Best Screenplay for The Episode of Comedy:
    Boban Jevtić, Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves (Serbia)
    Directed by Nikola Kojo
    Produced by Firefly Productions

    Best Director for The Episode of Comedy:
    Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves

    Best Leading Actress in Comedy:
    Jasna Đuričić for Advokado

    Best Leading Actor in Comedy:
    Mustafa Nadarević for Crazy, Confused, Normal (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Elmir Jukic
    Produced by FIST Production
    Coproduced by Federalna Televizija, Nova TV

    Rising Star in Comedy:
    Jovan Jovanović for Strange Kind of Loves

    Nikola Kojo for Strange Kind of Loves

