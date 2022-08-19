FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: My Muslim Husband Showcased at Rough Cut Boutique

SARAJEVO: Romanian directors Daniel Bărnuți and Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți bring a second marriage documentary to the Docu Rough Cut Boutique with their first long documentary My Muslim Husband. The regional platform dedicated to documentary projects in postproduction is organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center .

The third and final module of the Docu Rough Cut Boutique is happening under the umbrella of CineLink Industry Days, running 13 - 18 August 2022.

When Daniel, who converted to Islam, and his girlfriend Alexandra decide to get married, they find themselves in completely uncharted waters. Their friends abandon them, their needs to be understood and accepted by others lead to huge conflicts, and not even travelling in search of a new home seems to be helping them. They realise they need to fight for their relationship even if it means leaving everything behind.

The film has been shot in several countries including Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands.

Daniel Bărnuți is producing through his Cluj-based company Two Doc in coproduction with HBO Europe.

The estimated budget is 260,000 EUR, of which 100,000 EUR is in place. The producer is looking for possible coproducers preferably from the MENA region, US or ASIA, but he is also ready to welcome coproducers from other areas.

All the territories except for Europe (excluding France and Germany) are currently available.

Production Information:

Producer:

Two Doc (Romania)

Daniel Bărnuți: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

HBO Europe

Credits:

Directors: Daniel Bărnuți, Alexandra Lizeta Bărnuți

Editors: Alexandru Popescu, Dragoș Apetri, Andrei Gorgan, Alex Pintică, Letiția Ștefănescu