Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Announces Selected Projects

SARAJEVO: Five projects from countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Poland were selected for the 14th edition of Docu Rough Cut Film Boutique.

Created by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center, the programme consists of three working modules: Sofia (March 2024), Cluj-Napoca (June 2024) and Sarajevo (August 2024).

The programme will culminate at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, where the projects will be presented to the CineLink Industry Days decision makers with the aim of assisting their completion as well as enhancing their distribution and festival presentation possibilities.

Docu Rough Cut Boutique is funded by Creative Europe MEDIA and the Bulgarian National Film Center.

Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Selected Projects:

Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță

Produced by HaiDOC Productions

Coproduced by Tangaj Production

Kartli (Georgia, France)

Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel

Produced by Sakdoc Film

Coproduced by Habilis Productions

Super Paradise (Greece, Germany)

Directed by Steve Krikris

In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Produced by LunaClipse media

Divia (Ukraine, Poland)

Directed by Dmytro Hreshko

Produced by UP UA Studio

Coproduced by Gogol Film

