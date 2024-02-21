Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Announces Selected Projects

Created by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center, the programme consists of three working modules: Sofia (March 2024), Cluj-Napoca (June 2024) and Sarajevo (August 2024).
The programme will culminate at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, where the projects will be presented to the CineLink Industry Days decision makers with the aim of assisting their completion as well as enhancing their distribution and festival presentation possibilities.
Docu Rough Cut Boutique is funded by Creative Europe MEDIA and the Bulgarian National Film Center.
Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Selected Projects:
Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
Produced by HaiDOC Productions
Coproduced by Tangaj Production
Kartli (Georgia, France)
Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
Produced by Sakdoc Film
Coproduced by Habilis Productions
Super Paradise (Greece, Germany)
Directed by Steve Krikris
In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Produced by LunaClipse media
Divia (Ukraine, Poland)
Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
Produced by UP UA Studio
Coproduced by Gogol Film
Click HERE to see the press release.