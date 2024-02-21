21-02-2024

Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Announces Selected Projects

By
    Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Announces Selected Projects

    SARAJEVO: Five projects from countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Poland were selected for the 14th edition of Docu Rough Cut Film Boutique.

    Created by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center, the programme consists of three working modules: Sofia (March 2024), Cluj-Napoca (June 2024) and Sarajevo (August 2024).

    The programme will culminate at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, where the projects will be presented to the CineLink Industry Days decision makers with the aim of assisting their completion as well as enhancing their distribution and festival presentation possibilities.

    Docu Rough Cut Boutique is funded by Creative Europe MEDIA and the Bulgarian National Film Center.

    Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2024 Selected Projects:

    Electing Miss Santa (Republic of Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Raisa Răzmeriță
    Produced by HaiDOC Productions
    Coproduced by Tangaj Production

    Kartli (Georgia, France)
    Directed by Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel
    Produced by Sakdoc Film
    Coproduced by Habilis Productions

    Super Paradise (Greece, Germany)
    Directed by Steve Krikris

    In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova
    Produced by LunaClipse media

    Divia (Ukraine, Poland)
    Directed by Dmytro Hreshko
    Produced by UP UA Studio
    Coproduced by Gogol Film

    Click HERE to see the press release.

    Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« BOX OFFICE: Cinema Attendance in Bosnia and Herzegovina Rises by 15% in 2023