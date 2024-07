BERLIN: A total of 17 German productions and coproductions will screen in various sections at the 81st Venice International Film Festival , which will be held 28 August – 7 September 2024.

Additional projects will be presented in the Venice Production Bridge, and German Films will also be hosting a panel entitled Getting the Money Abroad about XR.

The German writer and director Julia von Heinz will serve as a member of the Competition’s jury.

