Winners of New Horizons Studio+ 2024

WROCŁAW: The project Almost Happy (Poland) directed by Ewa Podgórska and produced by Daria Maślona received the main prize at the 15th edition of New Horizons Studio+ , which took place 18 – 21 July during the 24th mBank New Horizons International Film Festival (18-28 July 2024).

Emerging talents from Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, the Netherlands and Ukraine took part in the programme under the supervision of experts Alvaro Vega (DobleSentido), Gabriele Brunnenmeyer (MIDPOINT Institute), Joanna Solecka (Alphapanda Polska) and Anna E. Dziedzic (Crew United).

New Horizons Studio+ is organised by the New Horizons Association and Creative Europe Desk Poland, and it consists of workshops and lectures on various aspects related to project promotion and development.

