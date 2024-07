Awards of 2024 Polish Days

WROCŁAW: Polish Days 2024 has announced its winners. The most important industry event of the mBank New Horizons IFF was held 21 – 23 July 2024, co-organised by the Polish Film Institute .

Four completed films, eight works in progress and 10 projects in development were showcased.

Event partners included the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, CRPK – Centrum Rozwoju Przemysłów Kreatywnych, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio, Wrocław Film Commission, Łódź Film Commission, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Podkarpackie Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission, Gdańsk Film Fund, Kraków Film Commission, Fixafilm, Orka, No Problemo Music, DI Factory, Coprocity and Smart7.

The 24th mBank New Horizons International Film Festival takes place in Wrocław 18 – 28 July 2024.

WINNERS:

ORKA Postproduction Award:

Escape from the Dark Valley

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Fixafilm Postproduction Award:

Sacred Law

Directed by Bartosz Kruhlik

No Problemo Music Award:

Four Winters in Edificio Cuba

Directed by Aleksandra Maciuszek

Chopin, Chopin!

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Romantic Psychos

Directed by Łukasz Grzegorzek

Wroclaw Feature Film Studio Award:

Miss Kebab

Directed by Natalia Koryncka-Gruz

