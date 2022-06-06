Sofia Meetings 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The Plus Minus One Projects competition for first or third projects includes 12 titles, with seven coming from Central and Southern European countries, two from the Ukraine, one from Greece, one from Turkey and one from Israel.
The competition for Second film projects includes four titles, while the First Film First Projects training programme includes eight projects. There are six projects In Bank, including five Bulgarian projects and one Turkish.
Four TV series projects, all from Central and Southern Europe, will also compete this year. Divided into three sections, the Works in Progress programme will showcase 14 fiction feature film, seven documentary and five short film projects.
Over 130 film industry professionals are expected to take part in the event.
LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:
Plus Minus One Projects:
A Cry Like a Beautiful Song (Czech Republic)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by Infinity Prague Production
As Shadows Fade (Turkey)
Directed by Burcu Aykar
Produced by Liman Film & Solis Film
As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Georgia)
Directed by Eti Tsicko
Produced by Amir Harel
Blok 62 (Croatia)
Directed by Vanja Vascarac
Produced by Antitalent
Madagaskarplan (Ukraine)
Directed by Ivan Orlenko
Produced by Good Morning Films
No Smoking at the Border (Ukraine)
Directed by Svitlana Topor
Produced by Emily Production
Paris 18 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kitodar Todorov
Produced by Little Wing Productions
Prometheus (Greece)
Directed by Yiorgos Fourtounis
Produced by Blackbird Production
Remains of Life (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sevda Shishmanova
Produced by Red Carpet
The Collaborator (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Andris Gauja
Produced by Riverbed
The Father (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by DANAE Production
The Real Beings (Georgia)
Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze
Produced by Magnet Films
Second Film Projects:
Chica Checa (Czech Republic)
Directed by Simon Holy
Produced by Silk Films
Escape NET (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs
Produced by Kultfilma
Immaculate (Greece)
Directed bySteve Krikris
Produced by Filmiki Production
The Lost Son (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Štante
Produced by Staragara
First Film First Projects:
Our Father (Serbia)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions
Consequences of Freedom (Albania)
Directed by Lorin Terezi
Produced by Tunnel Film
Secretary of the Year (Croatia)
Directed by Silva Ćapin
Produced by Rea Rajčić
A Girl Named Zeus (Greece)
Directed by Nikos Dayandas
Produced by Aori Films
Fantasy (Slovenia)
Directed by Kukla K
Produced by December Film
Aisha (North Macedonia)
Directed by Hanis Bagashov
Produced by Hanis Bagashov
Vanja (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany)
Directed by Aleksandra Odić
Produced by JIB Film und Verleih
No Reverse (Montenegro)
Directed by Branislav Milatovic
Produced by Bitter Frames Production
Projects in Bank:
Axis of Life (Bulgaria)
Directed by Atanas Hristoskov
Produced by Invictus Ltd
Ask the Wind (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Kotzev-Shosho
Produced by Cinelibri
Love in Cold War Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lubomir Halatchev
Produced by Dekidis Films
Sleepless (Turkey)
Directed by Zeynep Ansoy
Produced by OJO Pictures
Day Player (Bulgaria, US)
Directed by Maria Bobeva
Produced by Hitter Petter Productions
Ave Maria (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Stoev-Jackie
Produced by ARS Digital Studio
TV Series Projects:
Childocracy (Latvia)
Directed byJanisAbele
Produced by Riverbed
Elephant (Hungary)
Directed by David Csicskar
Produced by Proton Cinema
Afterparty (Croatia)
Directed by Dina Duma, MilicaTomovic
Produced by Antitalent
Your Man Tony (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kamen Kolarov
Produced by Dekidis Films