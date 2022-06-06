Sofia Meetings 2022 Ready to Kick Off

SOFIA: The 19th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market will take place as a physical and online event from 6 to 12 June 2022. The event was due to take place during the 26th Sofia International Film Fest (10-31, March 2022), but it was postponed from its usual dates.

The Plus Minus One Projects competition for first or third projects includes 12 titles, with seven coming from Central and Southern European countries, two from the Ukraine, one from Greece, one from Turkey and one from Israel.

The competition for Second film projects includes four titles, while the First Film First Projects training programme includes eight projects. There are six projects In Bank, including five Bulgarian projects and one Turkish.

Four TV series projects, all from Central and Southern Europe, will also compete this year. Divided into three sections, the Works in Progress programme will showcase 14 fiction feature film, seven documentary and five short film projects.

Over 130 film industry professionals are expected to take part in the event.

LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

Plus Minus One Projects:

A Cry Like a Beautiful Song (Czech Republic)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by Infinity Prague Production

As Shadows Fade (Turkey)

Directed by Burcu Aykar

Produced by Liman Film & Solis Film

As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Georgia)

Directed by Eti Tsicko

Produced by Amir Harel

Blok 62 (Croatia)

Directed by Vanja Vascarac

Produced by Antitalent

Madagaskarplan (Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Orlenko

Produced by Good Morning Films

No Smoking at the Border (Ukraine)

Directed by Svitlana Topor

Produced by Emily Production

Paris 18 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kitodar Todorov

Produced by Little Wing Productions

Prometheus (Greece)

Directed by Yiorgos Fourtounis

Produced by Blackbird Production

Remains of Life (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sevda Shishmanova

Produced by Red Carpet

The Collaborator (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Andris Gauja

Produced by Riverbed

The Father (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by DANAE Production

The Real Beings (Georgia)

Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze

Produced by Magnet Films

Second Film Projects:

Chica Checa (Czech Republic)

Directed by Simon Holy

Produced by Silk Films

Escape NET (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma

Immaculate (Greece)

Directed bySteve Krikris

Produced by Filmiki Production

The Lost Son (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Štante

Produced by Staragara

First Film First Projects:

Our Father (Serbia)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Consequences of Freedom (Albania)

Directed by Lorin Terezi

Produced by Tunnel Film

Secretary of the Year (Croatia)

Directed by Silva Ćapin

Produced by Rea Rajčić

A Girl Named Zeus (Greece)

Directed by Nikos Dayandas

Produced by Aori Films

Fantasy (Slovenia)

Directed by Kukla K

Produced by December Film

Aisha (North Macedonia)

Directed by Hanis Bagashov

Produced by Hanis Bagashov

Vanja (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany)

Directed by Aleksandra Odić

Produced by JIB Film und Verleih

No Reverse (Montenegro)

Directed by Branislav Milatovic

Produced by Bitter Frames Production

Projects in Bank:

Axis of Life (Bulgaria)

Directed by Atanas Hristoskov

Produced by Invictus Ltd

Ask the Wind (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Kotzev-Shosho

Produced by Cinelibri

Love in Cold War Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lubomir Halatchev

Produced by Dekidis Films

Sleepless (Turkey)

Directed by Zeynep Ansoy

Produced by OJO Pictures

Day Player (Bulgaria, US)

Directed by Maria Bobeva

Produced by Hitter Petter Productions

Ave Maria (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Stoev-Jackie

Produced by ARS Digital Studio

TV Series Projects:

Childocracy (Latvia)

Directed byJanisAbele

Produced by Riverbed

Elephant (Hungary)

Directed by David Csicskar

Produced by Proton Cinema

Afterparty (Croatia)

Directed by Dina Duma, MilicaTomovic

Produced by Antitalent

Your Man Tony (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kamen Kolarov

Produced by Dekidis Films