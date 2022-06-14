Sofia Meetings 2022 Announces Awards

SOFIA: The 19th edition of Sofia Meetings, which took place as an exception this year on 6-12 June 2022, announced its awards. From the total number of eight awards, five were presented during an official ceremony in Sofia and three will be decided and announced later.

Latvian Dzintars Dreibergs‘ s period drama Escape NET took the 25,000 EUR postproduction services Cinelab Romania AwardAward.

The 10,000 EUR postproduction services award offered by Hungary’s Focus Fox Studio went to As If You Were Never Here, an Israeli production by Eti Tsicko, who intends to shoot it in Georgia.

Ukrainian drama No Smoking at the Border by SvitlanaTopor received the Script Consultancy Award, offered by EastWest Film distribution.

Slovenia’s The Lost Son by Darko Štante won the Young Producer Award of Turkeys Yapim lab.

Latvia’s period drama The Collaborator by Andris Gauja has been chosen by the Mediterranean Film Institute Award for a scholarship for the MFI Script 2 Film Workshop.

Greece‘s Crossroads Coproduction Forum, Italy’s Apulia Film Forum and France’s Producers Network will announce their Sofia Meetings awards later during the year.

As usual, Bulgaria’s largest film industry event hosted the Europa Distribution networking meeting. The young representatives of the projects selected by the First Film First training programme were also present. The director of the Bulgarian National Film Center (BGNFC) Peter Todorov took part in the programme with a special panel dedicated to Bulgaria’s coproduction rules and opportunities.

Supported by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture, the BGNFC and the Sofia Municipality, and held as a physical and online event, Sofia Meetings managed to attract over 180 participants.

LIST OF AWARDS:

Cinelab Romania Award (25,000 EUR in postproduction services):

Escape NET (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma FILMA- KULTFILMA

Focusfox Studio (Hungary) Award (10,000 EUR in postproduction services):

As If You Were Never Here (Israel, Georgia)

Directed by Eti Tsicko

Produced by Lama Films

EastWest Filmdistribution Award (script consultancy with Steven Goldsmith, equal to 5,000 EUR):

No Smoking at the Border (Ukraine)

Directed by Svitlana Topor

Produced by Emily Production

Young ProducerAward of Yapimlab (Turkey)(project consultancy in Istanbul and network possibilities within the Turkish film industry equal to 5,000 EUR):

The Lost Son (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Štante

Produced by Staragara

Mediterranean Film Institute Award (scholarship to one of the projects selected to participate in MFI Script 2 FilmWorkshops):

The Collaborator (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Andris Gauja

Produced by Riverbed