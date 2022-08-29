GRANTS: Bulgarian National Film Center Announces First Drama Series Grants

SOFIA: The Bulgarian National Film Center ( BNFC ) has announced the results of its drama series public support for the first time since its foundation in 1991 and after the amendments to the Film Industry Act from March 2021. The selection committee has approved one project from among 12 applications, together with one minority coproduction project.

The 12-episode series Anxiety, produced by Bulgaria’s Miramar Film and directed by Ilian Djevelekov, could benefit from an aid of nearly 430,000 EUR. The plot will follow the private practice of a man and a woman, two psychoanalysts living in a complicated marriage. Plus, the series will also reveal all kinds of contemporary post COVID-19 effects.

Ilian Djevelekov’s successful The Portal was broadcast by the Bulgarian National Television in 2021.

Bulgaria’s Agitprop is expected to receive around 20,000 EUR per episode for the international eight-part TV drama thriller Sabre. The other two Balkan coproducers of the series about the assassination of the then-Prime Minister of Serbia Zoran Đinđić in 2003 are Serbia’s This and That Productions and Croatia’s Drugi Plan.

According to Agitprop’s Martichka Bojilova, “numerous Bulgarian talents, actors and a composer will be part of the international creative team, as well as heads of the postproduction departments”.

Written by Dejan Prćić, Goran Stanković, Vladimir Tagić, Maja Pelević and Marjan Alčevski and directed by Goran Stanković and Vladimir Tagić, the political thriller is already supported by Serbia’ public broadcaster RTS and the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme.

Sabre was awarded Best Drama project at Sarajevo IFF CineLink and it was developed through MIDPOINT TV Launch.

The specific amounts for each project will be determined after the approval of the Finance Committee of the Bulgarian National Film Center.