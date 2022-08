SOFIA: American production Red Sonja directed by M.J. Bassett and starring Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan is currently shooting at the Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia.

The adaptation of the comic book of the same title is produced by Red Sonja LLC, Millennium Media, Dynamite Entertainment, Grobman Films, Eclectic Picture and Topple.

The cast includes Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden.

The film will also be shot at the Nu Boyana Studio in Greece.