FESTIVALS: The 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF Announces Lineup

Two films from the official competition are coproductions: one with majority and one with minority Bulgarian participation. Three other coproductions with Bulgarian minority participation will screen out of competition. Five feature films are debuts.
The festival will open with Radivoje Andrić’s How I Learned to Fly, a coproduction between Serbia’s Sense Production, Croatia’s Kinorama, Bulgaria’s Art Fest and Slovakia’s Silverart. Part of the sound postproduction was done at the Sofia-based Doli Media Studio, and popular Bulgarian actor Stefan Shterev, sound engineer Momchil Bojkov and make-up artists Petya Simeonova and Atanas Temnilov took part in the project.
Created in 1961, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is Bulgaria’s most important public event, dedicated to all forms of feature film production. Traditionally held in Varna it is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna municipality.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev
Produced by Incomes Project
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
Directed by Dušan Milić
Produced by Film Deluxe International
Coproduced by This and That Productions, Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe
Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatioan Audiovisual Centre
Bulgarian Ship Sinks in Stormy Sea (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petrinel Gochev
Produced by Gala Film
Coproduced by BNT
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Giri (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petya Yossifova
Produced by ARS Digital Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Anna (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borimir Ilkov-Bono
Produced by Geopoly
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)
Directed by Valeri Yordanov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)
Directed by Orlin Milchev
Produced by Geopoly
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Pavlov
Produced by Art 47
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Yellow Oleander (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lachezar Avramov
Produced by PREMIER studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Block (Bulgaria)
Directed by Todor Matsanov
Produced by Phoenix Production
Out of Season (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Panev
Produced by Magic Shop
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Speculators (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Kostov
Produced by Korund-X
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Reunion Part 2 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Niki Iliev
Produced by Phoenix Production
Escape (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victor Bojinov
Produced by Gala Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center