FESTIVALS: The 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF Announces Lineup

VARNA: A total of 15 feature films and 16 short films will screen in the two official competitions of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). Thirteen feature films are supported with public financing, one is coproduced with the Bulgarian National Television and two are privately financed.

Two films from the official competition are coproductions: one with majority and one with minority Bulgarian participation. Three other coproductions with Bulgarian minority participation will screen out of competition. Five feature films are debuts.

The festival will open with Radivoje Andrić’s How I Learned to Fly, a coproduction between Serbia’s Sense Production, Croatia’s Kinorama, Bulgaria’s Art Fest and Slovakia’s Silverart. Part of the sound postproduction was done at the Sofia-based Doli Media Studio, and popular Bulgarian actor Stefan Shterev, sound engineer Momchil Bojkov and make-up artists Petya Simeonova and Atanas Temnilov took part in the project.

Created in 1961, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is Bulgaria’s most important public event, dedicated to all forms of feature film production. Traditionally held in Varna it is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna municipality.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev

Produced by Incomes Project

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)

Directed by Dušan Milić

Produced by Film Deluxe International

Coproduced by This and That Productions, Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Zornitsa Sophia

Produced by MQ Pictures

Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatioan Audiovisual Centre

Bulgarian Ship Sinks in Stormy Sea (Bulgaria)

Directed by Petrinel Gochev

Produced by Gala Film

Coproduced by BNT

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Giri (Bulgaria)

Directed by Petya Yossifova

Produced by ARS Digital Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Anna (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borimir Ilkov-Bono

Produced by Geopoly

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)

Directed by Valeri Yordanov

Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)

Directed by Orlin Milchev

Produced by Geopoly

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Pavlov

Produced by Art 47

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Yellow Oleander (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lachezar Avramov

Produced by PREMIER studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Block (Bulgaria)

Directed by Todor Matsanov

Produced by Phoenix Production

Out of Season (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Panev

Produced by Magic Shop

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Speculators (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Kostov

Produced by Korund-X

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Reunion Part 2 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Niki Iliev

Produced by Phoenix Production

Escape (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victor Bojinov

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center