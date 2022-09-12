12-09-2022

FESTIVALS: The 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF Announces Lineup

By

    VARNA: A total of 15 feature films and 16 short films will screen in the two official competitions of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). Thirteen feature films are supported with public financing, one is coproduced with the Bulgarian National Television and two are privately financed.

    Two films from the official competition are coproductions: one with majority and one with minority Bulgarian participation. Three other coproductions with Bulgarian minority participation will screen out of competition. Five feature films are debuts.

    The festival will open with Radivoje Andrić’s How I Learned to Fly, a coproduction between Serbia’s Sense Production, Croatia’s Kinorama, Bulgaria’s Art Fest and Slovakia’s Silverart. Part of the sound postproduction was done at the Sofia-based Doli Media Studio, and popular Bulgarian actor Stefan Shterev, sound engineer Momchil Bojkov and make-up artists Petya Simeonova and Atanas Temnilov took part in the project.

    Created in 1961, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is Bulgaria’s most important public event, dedicated to all forms of feature film production. Traditionally held in Varna it is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna municipality.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev
    Produced by Incomes Project
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Darkling (Serbia, Denmark, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece)
    Directed by Dušan Milić
    Produced by Film Deluxe International
    Coproduced by This and That Productions, Firefly Productions, Space Rocket Nation, RFF International, A_LAB, Graal
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe

    Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
    Produced by MQ Pictures
    Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Focus Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatioan Audiovisual Centre

    Bulgarian Ship Sinks in Stormy Sea (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Petrinel Gochev
    Produced by Gala Film
    Coproduced by BNT
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Giri (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Petya Yossifova
    Produced by ARS Digital Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Anna (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Borimir Ilkov-Bono
    Produced by Geopoly
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Valeri Yordanov
    Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Orlin Milchev
    Produced by Geopoly
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Pavlov
    Produced by Art 47
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Yellow Oleander (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Lachezar Avramov
    Produced by PREMIER studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Block (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Todor Matsanov
    Produced by Phoenix Production

    Out of Season (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Panev
    Produced by Magic Shop
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Speculators (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Georgi Kostov
    Produced by Korund-X
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Reunion Part 2 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Niki Iliev
    Produced by Phoenix Production

    Escape (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Victor Bojinov
    Produced by Gala Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Published in Bulgaria

    Latest from Pavlina Jeleva

    More in this category:« FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Bulgaria Selects Mother as Oscar Bid