26-09-2022

FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Yellow Oleander

    Kitodar Todorov in Yellow Oleander by Lachezar Avramov Kitodar Todorov in Yellow Oleander by Lachezar Avramov Courtesy of Golden Rose FF

    VARNA: Lachezar Avramov’s sophomore feature Yellow Oleander is screening in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). The film is a black comedy with an ironic political twist.

    Dimitar Stoianovich, who is Avramov’s closest collaborator, wrote a parody of some contemporary political mores in Bulgaria. The plot describes the trip to Bulgaria by a scandalous former Italian PM, whose purpose is to support the candidacy of a local politician for a high position in the European Parliament. The host and his much younger wife invite the guest to their mountain cottage, where incredible and wild events take place.

    The film tells a story “of betrayal, greed, murder and impossible love against the backdrop of an absurd political situation in Bulgaria", Lachezar Avramov said in a statement.

    Popular actor Kitodar Todorov, for whom this is however the first lead role in cinema, acts in the company of Stefani Ivaylo, Leonid Jovchev and Marian Valev.

    Having started with A Picture with Yuki (2019, produced by Chouchkov Brothers), German DoP Torsten Lippstock continues his fruitful collaboration with the Avramov/Stoianovich tandem.

    The shooting took place at a luxury hotel in the popular Borovets resort from September to November 2020.

    The film was produced by PREMIERstudio with a 200,000 EUR support from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

    The premiere of the film was held on 15 March 2022 in Sofia. The theatrical distribution started on 1 April 2022, handled by bTVStudios.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    PREMIERstudio (Bulgaria)
    Credits:
    Director: Lachezar Avramov
    Scriptwriters: Dimitar Stoyanovich, Lachezar Avramov
    DoP: Torsten Lipstok
    Music: Ace Vapcarov
    Cast: Kitodar Todorov, Stefani Ivailo, Leonid Jovchev, Marian Vulev

    Published in Bulgaria

