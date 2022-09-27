FNE at 40 Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Out of Season

VARNA: Ivan Panev’s debut feature Out of Season will screen in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022).

Writer Marin Damyanov and film director Docho Bodjakov wrote the script some 15 years ago specifically for the popular Bulgarian actress Yoana Bukovska-Davidova. The plot follows Asen, who falls in love with Stela while exploring rock monasteries at a Black Sea bay. Stela is waiting for her missing lover, who disappeared 11 years ago. By chance, Asen discovers the true cause for his death, but in order not to hurt Stela, he does not reveal the secret to her.

“Out of Season is a lyrical film about that type of impossible love, which someday comes to an end and one must accept it. It is also about the need to understand that sometimes reality can kill,” Marin Damyanov told FNE.

According to Ivan Panev, who is also an established theatre actor, “the film pays attention to people, neither so determined, nor so capable of making heroic decisions. In our case, we have a woman who cannot overcome her illusions. Instead of taking a new path and reaching freedom, she prefers to live with the illlusions”.

Yoana Bukovska-Davidova and Penko Gospodinov play the leads, and the cast includes Kalin Vrachanski, Krasimir Dokov and Veselin Anchev.

The film was shot by Hristo Genkov in September and October 2021. Part of the film was shot in the caves around Karlukovo. The members of the crew relied on a speleologist, who trained them in various skills for moving in caves. This way, Penko Gospodinov mastered his ability of descending with a rope. Many scenes were shot “out of season” at the famous Black Sea Silistar Beach.

The film was produced by Magic Shop with a support of nearly 370,000 EUR from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The theatrical distribution is due at the beginning of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Magic Shop (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Panev

Scriptwriters: Marin Damyanov, Docho Bodjakov

DoP: Hristo Genkov

Music: Roumen Boyadjieff – Junior

Cast: Yoana Bukovska-Davidova, Penko Gospodinov, Kalin Vrachanski, Krasimir Dokov, Veselin Anchev