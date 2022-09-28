FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Speculators

VARNA: Georgi Kostov’s Speculators will screen in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). The film is considered to be the first Bulgarian financial thriller.

Aleksander Chobanov, Kuzman Iliev and the financial investor Ilian Scarlatov wrote the script, describing various stock instruments. The plot follows the transformation of a young and gifted university professor into a most successful financial broker.

The original idea dates back to 2015 and belongs to Nikolay Hristov, the executive producer of the film.

Georgi Kostov narrates the story in a clear language for the larger audience, relying on an impressive ensemble of popular actors: Aleksander Aleksiev in the lead, and Marian Valev, Darin Angelov, Radina Kardjilova and Dimitar Banenkin playing supporting characters involved in spectacular, ambitious and risky financial racing.

Cinematographer Martin Dimitrov shot the film in the autumn of 2020. The interiors were filmed in two real trading offices in Varna and Sofia, while the exteriors were all shot in Sofia, some of them with the help of a drone.

“Shooting a stockbroker drama after Oliver Stone’s famous Wall Street (1987) was very risky. That is why we tried to adapt the global theme to our conditions. The lightning and the colours change with the protagonists, from stylised and off-putting to colourful and alluring. We also strove to show Sofia as a modern capital, suitable for bankers and financiers”, Dimitrov told FNE.

The film was produced by Korund-X with nearly 190,000 EUR support from the Bulgarian National Film Center. The Burgas municipality also supported the project.

The first public screening of the film took place in the town of Burgas on 4 December 2021, followed by limited screenings in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo and Pernik.

The official domestic premiere of the film was on 20 May 2022, handled by Alexandra, but the theatrical distribution in Bulgaria hasn't started yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Korund-X (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Georgi Kostov

Scriptwriters: Aleksander Chobanov, Kuzman Iliev, Ilian Scarlatov

DoP: Martin Dimitrov

Music: Maria Karakusheva, Ivan Shopov

Cast: Aleksander Aleksiev, Marian Valev, Darin Angelov, Radina Kardjilova, Dimitar Banenkin