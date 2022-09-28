FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Reunion Part 2

VARNA: Niki Iliev’s Reunion Part 2 will screen in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). The film is a sequel of Iliev’s 2019 box office hit Reunion .

Actor/director Niki Iliev wrote the script, which continues the story of the four friends who, after 20 years, return to their hometown of Plovdiv from different parts of the world. This time they decide to help a fifth friend in his efforts to save one of the last wild beaches at the south west of the Black Sea. They decide to shoot a film and with the profits to buy the beach.

According to Iliev “the second part of Reunion is not only on getting back to the hometown, but more on being with the loved ones, meaning the families”. The entertaining mix of humorous and dramatic situations once again shows Iliev’s style of displaying human relations in an unburdening way.

The cast from the first film is, more or less, unchanged: Niki Iliev himself, Bashar Rahal, Orlin Pavlov, Boyko Krastanov, Dilyana Popova, with Alexander Kadiev as the lead and Kitodar Todorov as a newcomer.

The shooting took place in the summer of 2021, mainly in the town of Plovdiv, but also in the Black Sea cities of Pomorie and Primorsko. Simeon Kermekchiev is the DoP.

Silver Light Pictures, jointly owned by Niki Iliev and Bashar Rahal, is producing with a support of 50,000 EUR from the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation, as well as the Pomorie and the Primorsko municipalities. The rest of the 250,000 EUR budget is covered through private financing, product placements and barter agreements with nearly 30 companies.

The premiere of the film was held on 14 February 2022.

The film was released by bTV Studios and has had over 87,000 admissions and 760,000 EUR gross so far.

Production Information:

Producer:

Silver Light Pictures (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Niki Iliev

Scriptwriter: Niki Iliev

DoP: Simeon Kermekchiev

Music: Ivan Tiskev

Cast: Alexander Kadiev, Bashar Rahal, Dilyana Popova, Evelyn Kostova, Boyko Krastanov, Orlin Pavlov, Niki Iliev, Rayna Karayaneva, Chloe Rahal, Lana Pavlova, Nikolay Mutafchiev, Iskra Donova, Yoanna Temelkova, Kitodar Todorov