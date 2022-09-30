FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Mother Wins Best Film Award

Moreover, a Special Mention went to the Bulgarian and the African children in Zornitsa Sophia’s film.
The Jury’s Special Award was presented to Ivan Pavlov’s feature film Spring Equinox, while Svetlana Yancheva received a Special Mention for her performance in the same film.
Shakespeare like a Street Dog by Valeri Yordanov won the City of Varna Special Award. Valeri Yordanov also won Best Scriptwriter and Best Director, while Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev received the award for Best Actor. The very new Youth Jury also gave its award to the same film.
Orlin Milchev’s The Art of Falling won Best Debut.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, OstlichtFilmproduktion, Focus Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
Happy New Year (Bulgaria)
Directed byAntonia Milcheva
Produced by Klas Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Jury Special Award:
Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Pavlov
Produced by Art 47
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
City of Varna Special Award:
Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)
Directed by Valeri Yordanov
Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Director Award:
Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog
Best Script Award:
Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog
Best Cinematography Award:
Krum Rodriguez for Mother
Best Actress Award:
Daria Simeonova for Mother
Best Actor Award:
Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog
Best Debut Feature:
The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)
Directed by Orlin Milchev
Produced by Geopoly
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Special Mentions:
The Bulgarian and African children in Mother
Svetlana Yancheva for Spring Equinox
Short Films Special Mentions:
Aleksandar Milushev for directing 1999
Joanna Hadjiivancheva for the cinematography of Rootless
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Shakespeare Like a Street Dog
Critics Guild Award:
Spring Equinox
Vox Populi (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tyanita Gancheva
Produced by Omega films
Audience Award:
The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev
Produced by Incomes Project
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Youth Jury Award:
Shakespeare Like a Street Dog