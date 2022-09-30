FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Mother Wins Best Film Award

VARNA: Zornitsa Sophia’s Bulgarian/German/Croatian coproduction Mother was awarded Best Film at the 40th anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 - 29 September 2022). Krum Rodriguez, who shot the film in Bulgaria and Kenya, won the Best Cinematography Award, while Daria Simeonova received the Best Actress Award for the same film.

Moreover, a Special Mention went to the Bulgarian and the African children in Zornitsa Sophia’s film.

The Jury’s Special Award was presented to Ivan Pavlov’s feature film Spring Equinox, while Svetlana Yancheva received a Special Mention for her performance in the same film.

Shakespeare like a Street Dog by Valeri Yordanov won the City of Varna Special Award. Valeri Yordanov also won Best Scriptwriter and Best Director, while Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev received the award for Best Actor. The very new Youth Jury also gave its award to the same film.

Orlin Milchev’s The Art of Falling won Best Debut.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Zornitsa Sophia

Produced by MQ Pictures

Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, OstlichtFilmproduktion, Focus Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:

Happy New Year (Bulgaria)

Directed byAntonia Milcheva

Produced by Klas Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Jury Special Award:

Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Pavlov

Produced by Art 47

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

City of Varna Special Award:

Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)

Directed by Valeri Yordanov

Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Director Award:

Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

Best Script Award:

Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

Best Cinematography Award:

Krum Rodriguez for Mother

Best Actress Award:

Daria Simeonova for Mother

Best Actor Award:

Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

Best Debut Feature:

The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)

Directed by Orlin Milchev

Produced by Geopoly

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Mentions:

The Bulgarian and African children in Mother

Svetlana Yancheva for Spring Equinox

Short Films Special Mentions:

Aleksandar Milushev for directing 1999

Joanna Hadjiivancheva for the cinematography of Rootless

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

Critics Guild Award:

Spring Equinox

Vox Populi (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tyanita Gancheva

Produced by Omega films

Audience Award:

The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev

Produced by Incomes Project

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Youth Jury Award:

Shakespeare Like a Street Dog