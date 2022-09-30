30-09-2022

FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Mother Wins Best Film Award

    Mother by Zornitsa Sophia Mother by Zornitsa Sophia Courtesy of Golden Rose FF

    VARNA: Zornitsa Sophia’s Bulgarian/German/Croatian coproduction Mother was awarded Best Film at the 40th anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 - 29 September 2022). Krum Rodriguez, who shot the film in Bulgaria and Kenya, won the Best Cinematography Award, while Daria Simeonova received the Best Actress Award for the same film.

    Moreover, a Special Mention went to the Bulgarian and the African children in Zornitsa Sophia’s film.

    The Jury’s Special Award was presented to Ivan Pavlov’s feature film Spring Equinox, while Svetlana Yancheva received a Special Mention for her performance in the same film.

    Shakespeare like a Street Dog by Valeri Yordanov won the City of Varna Special Award. Valeri Yordanov also won Best Scriptwriter and Best Director, while Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev received the award for Best Actor. The very new Youth Jury also gave its award to the same film.

    Orlin Milchev’s The Art of Falling won Best Debut.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
    Mother (Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
    Produced by MQ Pictures
    Coproduced by Nu Boyana Films, OstlichtFilmproduktion, Focus Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Happy New Year (Bulgaria)
    Directed byAntonia Milcheva
    Produced by Klas Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Jury Special Award:
    Spring Equinox (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Pavlov
    Produced by Art 47
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    City of Varna Special Award:
    Shakespeare Like a Street Dog (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Valeri Yordanov
    Produced by Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Director Award:
    Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

    Best Script Award:
    Valeri Yordanov for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Krum Rodriguez for Mother

    Best Actress Award:
    Daria Simeonova for Mother

    Best Actor Award:
    Vladislav Stoimenov and Vasil Iliev for Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

    Best Debut Feature:
    The Art of Falling (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Orlin Milchev
    Produced by Geopoly
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Special Mentions:
    The Bulgarian and African children in Mother
    Svetlana Yancheva for Spring Equinox

    Short Films Special Mentions:
    Aleksandar Milushev for directing 1999
    Joanna Hadjiivancheva for the cinematography of Rootless

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

    Critics Guild Award:
    Spring Equinox

    Vox Populi (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tyanita Gancheva
    Produced by Omega films

    Audience Award:
    The Tesla Case (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey Hadjivasilev
    Produced by Incomes Project
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Youth Jury Award:
    Shakespeare Like a Street Dog

