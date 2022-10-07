FESTIVALS: CineLibri 2022 Ready to Kick Off in Sofia

SOFIA: The 8th edition of the International Book & Film Festival CineLibri will screen 60 fresh film adaptations between 8 and 10 October 2022. Having rapidly gained importance on the Bulgarian festival map, the upcoming edition will take place under the motto “Time Regained”.

The 8th edition of the festival will mark the centennial of the death of Marcel Proust, the famous French author of the monumental novel In Search of Lost Time.

Apart from Sofia, the festival will take place in six other Bulgarian cities.

Based on Vladislav Todorov’s novel The Spinning Top and produced by Bulgarian company Peripeteia, the avanpremiere of Theodore Ushev’s debut feature Phi1,618 will open the festival in the Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture.

Borislav Kolev’s documentary portrait Unseen Connections, produced by Projector, will unveil unknown biographical facts from Ushev’s life and artistic interests before he emigrated from Bulgaria to Canada.

Five titles will compete in the documentary films competition, while 10 more programmes will present the interaction between cinema and literature in various formats.

Composed of 10 high-class film adaptations, the Official Competition will be evaluated by an international jury composed of Bulgaria’s writer/director Kamen Kalev (president), French novelists Amanda Sthers and Olivier Bourdeaut, Italian-born actress of Persian origins Yassmin Pucci, and world-renowned Bulgarian composer Mario Grigorov.

According to Jacqueline Wagenstein, the founder of the festival, “this year we will defend the idea that beauty and perfection in art cannot lose their value with time.”

Founded and organised by Jacqueline Wagenstein’s company with the same name, the CineLibri Film Festival is included in the annual Cultural Events Calendar of the Sofia Municipality and it is supported by the National Culture Fund.

Official Competition:

The Son (USA, France, UK)

Directed by Florian Zeller

The Hummingbird (Italy, France)

Directed by Francesca Archibugi

The Innocent (France)

Directed by Louis Garrel

The Eight Mountains (Italy, Belgium, France)

Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix van Groeningen

Scarlet (France, Italy, Germany)

Directed by Pietro Marcello

Living (UK)

Directed by Oliver Hermanus

Peter von Kant (France, Belgium)

Directed by François Ozon

Nostalgia (Italy, France)

Directed by Mario Martone

Before, Now & Then (Indonesia)

Directed by Kamila Andini

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad