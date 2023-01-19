Andrey M Paunov’s January to Be Released in UK

SOFIA: Andrey M Paunov’s debut feature January will be released in cinemas and on demand in the UK on 27 January 2023 by New East Cinema.

The film won a Special Jury Prize and the Critics’ Guild Award at the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival in 2021, as well as Best Director at the 26th Sofia International Film Festival in 2022.

The script, written by Alex Barrett and Andrey M Paounov, is inspired by Yordan Radichkov’s allegorical play of the same name, which was released in 1974. The absurdist mix of elements of the folklore of Northwestern Bulgaria with biblical allusions served as a base for the creation of a surreal tale.

The film was produced by Bulgaria’s Portokal in coproduction with the Bulgarian National Television, Portugal’s Terratreme Filmes and Luxembourg’s Tarantula. It was supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Portuguese Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Art, the Film Fund Luxembourg, and the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme.