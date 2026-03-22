22-03-2026

FNE at Sofia IFF 2026: Sofia Meetings Report

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    SFF Award ceremony SFF Award ceremony credit: SFF

    SOFIA: Sofia Meetings announced the awards of its 23rd edition, held from 18 to 22 March 2026 within the 30th Sofia International Film Festival  (12 – 31 March 2026).

    The forum presented feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, along with TV series in development. Its Works in Progress programme showcased films in postproduction to industry professionals and international media.

    The event also featured Industry Talks, workshops, the VR/Transmedia Hub, as well as networking opportunities. Over 500 film professionals attended.

    Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.

    SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS – PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT:

    The ArteKino International Award:
    Fathers (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Iliev
    Produced by Handplayed

    Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:
    The Last Game (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Redinciuc
    Produced by Point Film

    Doli Media Studio Award:
    Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Strahinja Savić
    Produced by Ground

    Cinelab Romania Award:
    The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Vardan Tozija
    Produced by Minimal Collective
    Coproduced by 365 Films

    Grey Pigeon Studios Award:
    Spy Passions (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Roman Pessarov
    Produced by Hot Potato
    Coproduced by PLONJ

    Agora Networking Award:
    In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)
    Director Gozde Kural
    Produced by Toz Film Production
    Coproduced by Front Film

    Published in Bulgaria

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