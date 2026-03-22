FNE at Sofia IFF 2026: Sofia Meetings Report

SOFIA: Sofia Meetings announced the awards of its 23rd edition, held from 18 to 22 March 2026 within the 30th Sofia International Film Festival (12 – 31 March 2026).

The forum presented feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, along with TV series in development. Its Works in Progress programme showcased films in postproduction to industry professionals and international media.

The event also featured Industry Talks, workshops, the VR/Transmedia Hub, as well as networking opportunities. Over 500 film professionals attended.

Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.

SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS – PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT:

The ArteKino International Award:

Fathers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Iliev

Produced by Handplayed

Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:

The Last Game (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

Produced by Point Film

Doli Media Studio Award:

Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Strahinja Savić

Produced by Ground

Cinelab Romania Award:

The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Minimal Collective

Coproduced by 365 Films

Grey Pigeon Studios Award:

Spy Passions (Bulgaria)

Directed by Roman Pessarov

Produced by Hot Potato

Coproduced by PLONJ

Agora Networking Award:

In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)

Director Gozde Kural

Produced by Toz Film Production

Coproduced by Front Film