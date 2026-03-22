FNE at Sofia IFF 2026: Sofia Meetings Report

The forum presented feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, along with TV series in development. Its Works in Progress programme showcased films in postproduction to industry professionals and international media.
The event also featured Industry Talks, workshops, the VR/Transmedia Hub, as well as networking opportunities. Over 500 film professionals attended.
Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.
SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS – PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT:
The ArteKino International Award:
Fathers (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Iliev
Produced by Handplayed
Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:
The Last Game (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Redinciuc
Produced by Point Film
Doli Media Studio Award:
Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Strahinja Savić
Produced by Ground
Cinelab Romania Award:
The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Vardan Tozija
Produced by Minimal Collective
Coproduced by 365 Films
Grey Pigeon Studios Award:
Spy Passions (Bulgaria)
Directed by Roman Pessarov
Produced by Hot Potato
Coproduced by PLONJ
Agora Networking Award:
In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)
Director Gozde Kural
Produced by Toz Film Production
Coproduced by Front Film