FNE at Sofia IFF 2026: Festival Winners

SOFIA: Broken Voices by Ondřej Provazník received the Sofia City Film Award in the International Competition for First and Second Films at the 30th Sofia International Film Festival . Mother by Teona Mitevska won the Balkan Film Competition, while Women Out of Order by Alexander Kossev won the Best Bulgarian Feature Film Award.

Ralitza Petrova won Best director for Lust in the International Competition for First and Second Films.

The festival presented 145 feature films, documentaries, and animated films, as well as 19 short films from 60 countries. Over 500 international guests visited the festival.

The awards ceremony took place at the National Palace of Culture on 22 March 2026, but the festival that started on 12 March will officially wrap on 31 March 2026.

The 23rd edition of Sofia Meetings, the industry segment of the festival, was held from 18 to 22 March 2026.

Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends. Sofia Meetings is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

International Competition for First and Second Films:

The Sofia City of Film Award:

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Jury Award:

The Condor Daughter (Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay)

Directed by Álvaro Olmos Torrico

Best Director Award:

Ralitza Petrova for Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Doli Media Studio

Special Mention:

Maria Popova for her role in Hold onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

FIPRESCI Award:

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Audience Award:

Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles

Produced by Colonelle films

Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

Supported by Telefilm, Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

Young Jury Award:

The Condor Daughter (Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay)

Directed by Álvaro Olmos Torrico

Balkan Film Competition:

Best Balkan Film Award:

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produc ed by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

Special Mention:

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

Award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics:

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

International Documentary Film Competition:

Best Documentary Film:

Trillion (Norway, USA)

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

Special Mention:

A Fox under a Pink Moon (Iran, France, Norway, Italy)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhalaghi

Best Bulgarian Films:

Best Bulgarian Feature Film:

Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures

Best Bulgarian Short Film:

Balconada (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iva Tomakchieva

International Teen Competition:

Best Teen Film:

The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

The Sofia Award of the Sofia Municipality for Outstanding Contribution to the Art of Cinema:

Cinematographer/director Emil Hristov (Bulgaria)

Actor/director Ivaylo Hristov (Bulgaria)

Actor/director Jan Englert (Poland)

The FIPRESCI Platinum Award:

Director/screenwriter Jafar Panahi (Iran)

Special Awards of the Sofia IFF:

Director Arnaud Desplechin (France)

Director György Pálfi (Hungary)

Director David Mackenzie (United Kingdom)