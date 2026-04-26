FNE Podcast: Nia Marinova, Production Designer and Founder of Grey Pigeon Studios

SOFIA: FNE spoke to Nia Marinova, production designer and founder of Grey Pigeon Studios , about bridging the gap between European locations and the Indian film industry.

Nia Marinova launched Grey Pigeon Studios to bring a fresh perspective to the Bulgarian and European production landscape. Combining her expertise in production design with a unique interest in the Indian film industry, she aims to create a specialised bridge for Indian companies looking to shoot on European soil.

The studio’s vision extends far beyond local borders, focusing on high-potential cross-border collaborations. Marinova plans to develop the business as an international hub, facilitating seamless coproductions that merge European locations with global cinematic demands.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.