26-04-2026

FNE Podcast: Nia Marinova, Production Designer and Founder of Grey Pigeon Studios

By
    Nia Marinova Nia Marinova credit: Selin Selim

    SOFIA: FNE spoke to Nia Marinova, production designer and founder of Grey Pigeon Studios, about bridging the gap between European locations and the Indian film industry.

    Nia Marinova launched Grey Pigeon Studios to bring a fresh perspective to the Bulgarian and European production landscape. Combining her expertise in production design with a unique interest in the Indian film industry, she aims to create a specialised bridge for Indian companies looking to shoot on European soil.

    The studio’s vision extends far beyond local borders, focusing on high-potential cross-border collaborations. Marinova plans to develop the business as an international hub, facilitating seamless coproductions that merge European locations with global cinematic demands.

    Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

    Published in Bulgaria

    Latest from Alexander Gabelia

    More in this category:« FNE at Cannes 2026: The Match Factory Picks-Up Valeska Grisebach’s Bulgarian Minority Coproduction The Dreamed Adventure