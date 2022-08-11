FESTIVALS: Croatian Brač Film Festival Returns

The festival, which focuses on emerging filmmakers from Europe and the Mediterranean, has three sections: Main Programme, Children Films Programme and a Sidebar programme. The feature films from the Main Programme will be introduced by a short film made by a student from the region.
The Main Programme includes successful titles such as As Far as I Can Walk / Banović Strahinja by Stefan Arsenijević (a coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria and Lithuania, produced by Art & Popcorn in coproduction with Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers and Artbox), and Staffroom / Zbornica by Sonja Tarokić (a Croatian/French coproduction between Kinorama and KinoElektron), among others.