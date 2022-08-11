FESTIVALS: Croatian Brač Film Festival Returns

ZAGREB: The 8th edition of the Brač Film Festival is screening the most recent films from the region on the island of Brač, in Croatia, from 10 to 13 August 2022. After two years of the pandemic, the festival returns with no restrictions.

The festival, which focuses on emerging filmmakers from Europe and the Mediterranean, has three sections: Main Programme, Children Films Programme and a Sidebar programme. The feature films from the Main Programme will be introduced by a short film made by a student from the region.

The Main Programme includes successful titles such as As Far as I Can Walk / Banović Strahinja by Stefan Arsenijević (a coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria and Lithuania, produced by Art & Popcorn in coproduction with Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers and Artbox), and Staffroom / Zbornica by Sonja Tarokić (a Croatian/French coproduction between Kinorama and KinoElektron), among others.