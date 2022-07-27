FESTIVALS: Record Number of Submissions to Short Film Competition at Motovun FF

The festival will also present films for children in the Buje@teen section, as well as Austrian Shorts, European Film Academy: Best Shorts 2021 and Motovun Specials. This year, the festival’s focus is on Sweden.
The Maverick Award will be presented to film director Goran Marković, while the DoP Ranko Mitić will receive the 50 Years Award.
Main Programme Lineup:
A Piece of Sky / Drii winter (Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Michael Koch
Arthur Rambo (France)
Directed by Laurent Cantet
Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark)
Directed by Tarik Saleh
Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Goran Dukić
Produced by Švenk
Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
Directed by Alli Haapasalo
Hit the Road / Jaddeh Khaki (Iran)
Directed by Panah Panahi
Holy Spider (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)
Directed by Ali Abbasi
Incredible but True / Incroyable mais vrai (France, Belgium)
Directed by Quentin Dupieux
Nö (Germany)
Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann
Nostalgia (Italy, France)
Directed by Mario Martone
Rabiye Kurnaz Vs George W. Bush / Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Germany, France)
Directed by Andreas Dresen
Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Oleh Sentsov
Produced by Arthouse Traffic
Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund
Robe of Gems (Mexico, Argentina, USA)
Directed by Natalia López Gallardo
Rodeo (France)
Directed by Lola Quivoron
The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)
Directed by Arsen Oremović
Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Sacred Spirit / Espíritu sagrado (Spain, France, Turkey)
Directed by Chema García Ibarra
War Pony (USA)
Directed by Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Wild Men / Vildmænd (Denmark)
Directed by Thomas Daneskov