27-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Record Number of Submissions to Short Film Competition at Motovun FF

By
    FESTIVALS: Record Number of Submissions to Short Film Competition at Motovun FF credit: Motovun Film Festival

    MOTOVUN: Nineteen feature films are competing for the Propeller of Motovun, the main award of the Motovun Film Festival running in Motovun, Croatia 26-30 July 2022. This year, 25 titles have been selected from among a record number of submissions, 728, for the Motovun Shorts competition.

    The festival will also present films for children in the Buje@teen section, as well as Austrian Shorts, European Film Academy: Best Shorts 2021 and Motovun Specials. This year, the festival’s focus is on Sweden.

    The Maverick Award will be presented to film director Goran Marković, while the DoP Ranko Mitić will receive the 50 Years Award.

    Main Programme Lineup:

    A Piece of Sky / Drii winter (Switzerland, Germany)
    Directed by Michael Koch

    Arthur Rambo (France)
    Directed by Laurent Cantet

    Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
    Produced by Join Motion Pictures
    Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

    Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark)
    Directed by Tarik Saleh

    Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Goran Dukić
    Produced by Švenk
    Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
    Directed by Alli Haapasalo

    Hit the Road / Jaddeh Khaki (Iran)
    Directed by Panah Panahi

    Holy Spider (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Incredible but True / Incroyable mais vrai (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Quentin Dupieux

    (Germany)
    Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann

    Nostalgia (Italy, France)
    Directed by Mario Martone

    Rabiye Kurnaz Vs George W. Bush / Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Germany, France)
    Directed by Andreas Dresen

    Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Oleh Sentsov
    Produced by Arthouse Traffic
    Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
    Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film InstituteEurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

    Robe of Gems (Mexico, Argentina, USA)
    Directed by Natalia López Gallardo

    Rodeo (France)
    Directed by Lola Quivoron

    The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)
    Directed by Arsen Oremović
    Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    The Sacred Spirit / Espíritu sagrado (Spain, France, Turkey)
    Directed by Chema García Ibarra

    War Pony (USA)
    Directed by Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

    Wild Men / Vildmænd (Denmark)
    Directed by Thomas Daneskov

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: The Staffroom Wins Five Awards at Pula Film Festival 2022