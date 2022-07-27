FESTIVALS: Record Number of Submissions to Short Film Competition at Motovun FF

MOTOVUN: Nineteen feature films are competing for the Propeller of Motovun, the main award of the Motovun Film Festival running in Motovun, Croatia 26-30 July 2022. This year, 25 titles have been selected from among a record number of submissions, 728, for the Motovun Shorts competition.

The festival will also present films for children in the Buje@teen section, as well as Austrian Shorts, European Film Academy: Best Shorts 2021 and Motovun Specials. This year, the festival’s focus is on Sweden.

The Maverick Award will be presented to film director Goran Marković, while the DoP Ranko Mitić will receive the 50 Years Award.

Main Programme Lineup:

A Piece of Sky / Drii winter (Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Michael Koch

Arthur Rambo (France)

Directed by Laurent Cantet

Beautiful Beings / Berdreymi (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark)

Directed by Tarik Saleh

Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Goran Dukić

Produced by Švenk

Coproduced by Antitalent, Vertigo Visual

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)

Directed by Alli Haapasalo

Hit the Road / Jaddeh Khaki (Iran)

Directed by Panah Panahi

Holy Spider (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Incredible but True / Incroyable mais vrai (France, Belgium)

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

Nö (Germany)

Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann

Nostalgia (Italy, France)

Directed by Mario Martone

Rabiye Kurnaz Vs George W. Bush / Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Germany, France)

Directed by Andreas Dresen

Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleh Sentsov

Produced by Arthouse Traffic

Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

Robe of Gems (Mexico, Argentina, USA)

Directed by Natalia López Gallardo

Rodeo (France)

Directed by Lola Quivoron

The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)

Directed by Arsen Oremović

Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Sacred Spirit / Espíritu sagrado (Spain, France, Turkey)

Directed by Chema García Ibarra

War Pony (USA)

Directed by Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Wild Men / Vildmænd (Denmark)

Directed by Thomas Daneskov