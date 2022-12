ZAGREB: Directors and producers with projects in development and production are called to apply to the five-day programme ZagrebDox Pro, set to take place 27 – 31 March 2023 within the ZagrebDox International Documentary Film Festival (26 March – 2 April 2023).

In 2023 the programme will focus on documentaries about the war.

Projects from Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, Kosovo, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia and Serbia, dealing with the region thematically and/or those in search for a coproducer from one of these countries, have an advantage in the selection.

Click HERE for more information.