Croatia’s Stari Grad Shortlisted for Best Filming Location

ZAGREB: The European Film Commission Network (EUFCN) has nominated the Croatian town of Stari Grad among the five finalists for the 5th edition of the Best Filming Location competition.

Stari Grad, which was proposed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, was the location of the hit-film The Summer When I Learned to Fly directed by Radivoje Andrić, produced by Serbia’s SENSE Production and coproduced by Croatia’s Kinorama, Bulgaria’s Art Fest and Slovakia’s Silverart.

EUFCN has 95 members from 30 countries, who each year suggest a national candidate for the competition. They are reviewed by a jury of experts and put to a public vote that will last till 31 January 2023.

This year’s finalists also include Brissago Islands in Switzerland, Chiliadou Beach in Greece, Portsoy in Scotland and Schlosshotel Kronberg in Germany.

The Summer I Learned to Fly was filmed in Stari Grad in September and October 2020, as part of the Filming in Croatia incentive programme. It became a sensation at the Pula Film Festival 2022, and had 250,000 admissions regionally, out of which about 34,000 in Croatia.