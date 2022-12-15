GRANTS: Croatia Supports Five Minority Coproductions

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) distributed 202,400 EUR / 1.5 m HRK to five minority coproductions on 14 December 2022.

The winning projects are directed by Vladimir Tagić, Aleksandra Odić, Sanja Živković, Slobodan Maksimović and Eylem Kaftan.

An additional 196,450 EUR / 1.5 m HRK were approved for the production of four short fiction films, as well as 106,150 EUR / 800,000 HRK for the production of six experimental films.

In the category of TV series development, eight projects got a total of 27,850 EUR / 210,000 HRK for script development, and six projects were awarded a total 39,150 EUR / 295,000 HRK for project development.

