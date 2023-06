ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has distributed 2.572 m EUR for the production of two feature films and eight long documentaries, including one first long documentary. The two feature film projects are directed by Igor Šeregi and Nevio Marasović.

Hajka & The Devil's Garden by Nevio Marasović received the biggest grant amounting to 900,000 EUR.

HAVC also announced the allocation of 597,253 EUR for script and project development, and 238,901 EUR for TV projects script development on 15 June 2023.

Click HERE for the production grants chart.