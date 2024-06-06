Croatia Allocates Over 26 m EUR for Game Industry Center in Novska

The project is led by the Regional Coordinator of the Sisak-Moslavina County, with partners Sisak-Moslavina County, Development Agency SIMORA and the City of Novska.

The construction works will begin in 2024, and their completion and the opening of the Game Industry Center are expected in 2027.

The Game Industry Center will include a faculty with a sports hall and a swimming pool, a dormitory for accommodating 250 students, an accelerator with a VR studio, an incubator with a hall for testing video games and other supporting facilities. The space will be dominated by an e-sports arena that resembles a grounded UFO and will have 2,500 seats for spectators.

In the future gaming campus, a five-year higher education programme with 50 students per year and a high school programme for 24 students will be conducted.

In the first phase of the project, roads, sports fields, faculty buildings, a student dormitory and a power plant will be built.

“The City of Novska and Sisak-Moslavina county have profiled themselves as centres for the Croatian gaming industry. A video game development course has been introduced in high schools, a building in Novska has been adapted into a dormitory for students from all parts of Croatia, and the establishment of the Regional Competence Center of the Technical School Sisak is also underway. We expect a 100 m EUR investment in Novska’s Game Industry Center in the next few years”, said the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković.