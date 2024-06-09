PRODUCTION: Croatian Director Antonio Nuić Shot His New Feature Entirely in Studio

ZAGREB: The acclaimed Croatian director/screenwriter Antonio Nuić wrapped the shooting of his new feature film Loop / Petlja on 3 June 2024. The entire film was shot in 19 days in the CineCro studio (Zagreb) where, in addition to the classic filming, more than half of the shots were created using virtual scenography and LED screens.

"Two years ago, as part of the development of another film, we tested the capabilities of the LED screen and the Unreal Engine. During those tests, I came up with an idea for a film. I am happy that we are the first in this part of Europe to decide to combine new and old technologies in filmmaking,'' said Antonio Nuić.

Loop tells a story about a man lost in time and space. Filip and Franjo, played by Filip Šovagović and Franjo Dijak, are the last guests in a bar, to which they return repeatedly despite their attempts to leave. As the night wears on, they face personal crises and their journey takes a surreal turn.

The cast includes Andrija Tomić, Lidija Penić Grgaš, Jozo Schmuch and Ana Šiškov.

Loop is produced by Lana Matić and Boris T. Matić through Propeler Film (Croatia), in cooperation with Moses Film (Turkey) and Croatian partners Livada Production and PaliGasi, and with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The total budget is 650,000 EUR.

Production Information:

Producer:

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Antonio Nuić

Screenwriter: Antonio Nuić

DoP: Ante Cvitanović

Virtual scenography design: Boris Hergešić

Production designer: Nedjeljko Mikac Cak

Costume designer: Morana Starčević

Makeup artist: Matea Katunar

Cast: Filip Šovagović, Franjo Dijak, Andrija Tomić, Lidija Penić Grgaš, Jozo Schmuch, Ana Šiškov